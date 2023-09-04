EROAD (NZX: ERD ASX: ERD)
FY23 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
2023
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure representing Earnings before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA).
EBITDA
($m)
31-Mar-2023
31-Mar-2022, restated
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(0.3)
(9.9)
Add back:
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequent to profit or loss
Income tax benefit
Net financing costs
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of contract and customer acquisition assets
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)
2.7
(0.3)
2.1
0.8
(6.8)
(3.2)
(17.2)
(10.4)
(17.9)
(11.0)
(8.4)
(6.8)
45.2
21.0
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure representing operating cash flow and investingcash flow reported in the Statement of Cash Flows. For the purposes of this presentation, payments for the acquisition of Coretex have been excluded
Free cash flow
($m)
31-Mar-2023
31-Mar-2022, restated
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash received from customers
165.2
109.4
Payments to suppliers and employees
(128.9)
(92.2)
Payments for contract fulfilment assets
(7.6)
(5.7)
Interest received
0.3
0.1
Interest paid
(4.9)
(2.9)
Income taxes paid
-
(0.1)
Net cash inflow from operating activities
24.1
8.6
Payments for investment in property, plant and equipment
Payments for investment in intangible assets
Payments for investment in contract fulfilment assets
Payments for investment in costs to obtain contracts
Payments for investment in subsidiary (including contingent consideration), net of cash acquired
(27.5)
(28.4)
(28.2)
(24.9)
-
-
(2.9)
(3.2)
(8.5)
(72.4)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(67.1)
(128.9)
Deduct:
Coretex acquisition payments
(8.5)
(72.4)
Free cash flow
(34.5)
(47.9)
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- Free cash flow to the firm is a non-GAAP measure representing operating cash flow and investingcash flow net of interest paid and received. For the purposes of this presentation, payments for the acquisition of Coretex have been excluded
Free cash flow to the firm
($m)
31-Mar-2023
31-Mar-2022, restated
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash received from customers
165.2
109.4
Payments to suppliers and employees
(128.9)
(92.2)
Payments for contract fulfilment assets
(7.6)
(5.7)
Interest received
0.3
0.1
Interest paid
(4.9)
(2.9)
Income taxes paid
-
(0.1)
Net cash inflow from operating activities
24.1
8.6
Payments for investment in property, plant and equipment
Payments for investment in intangible assets
Payments for investment in contract fulfilment assets
Payments for investment in costs to obtain contracts
Payments for investment in subsidiary (including contingent consideration), net of cash acquired
(27.5)
(28.4)
(28.2)
(24.9)
-
-
(2.9)
(3.2)
(8.5)
(72.4)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(67.1)
(128.9)
Deduct:
Interest received
0.3
0.1
Interest paid
(4.9)
(2.9)
Coretex acquisition payments
(8.5)
(72.4)
Free cash flow to the firm
(29.9)
(45.1)
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
• FY23 EBIT is normalized for;
• a one-off acquisition accounting
adjustment of $9.6m relating to the
Coretex merger, and
• non-recurring integration costs of $3.4m
relating to the Coretex merger
• FY22 EBIT is normalized for a
Normalised EBIT
($m)
31-Mar-2023
31-Mar-2022, restated
Revenue
174.9
114.9
Operating expenses
(129.7)
(93.9)
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
45.2
21.0
amortisation (EBITDA)
•
one-off acquisition accounting adjustment
of $1.3m relating to the Coretex merger,
•
non-recurring integration costs of $4.0m
relating to the Coretex merger,
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
Amortisation of intangible assets
Amortisation of contract and customer acquisition assets
(17.2)(10.4)
(17.9)(11.0)
(8.4)(6.8)
•
non-recurring due diligence costs of $2.0m
relating to the Coretex merger, and
•
non-recurring transaction costs of $1.6m
relating to the Coretex merger.
Earnings/(loss) before interest and taxation (EBIT)
1.7
(7.2)
Deduct:
Acquisition accounting revenue(9.6)(1.3) Add back:
Integration costs
3.4
4.0
Due diligence costs
-
2.0
Transaction costs
-
1.6
Normalised EBIT
(4.5)
(0.9)
