EROAD Limited develops technology-based solutions to modernize paper-based road tax systems. The Company provides electronic on-board units and software as a service to the transport industry. The Company's segments include North America, New Zealand, Australia and Corporate & Development. It provides end-to-end technology solutions which connect vehicles, assets and operations to help businesses make real-time decisions from real-time data. The Company develops and sells end-to-end hardware enabled software as a service (SaaS) product for the management of vehicle fleets in New Zealand, Australia and North America. A core element of its system is its electronic distance recorder, the Ehubo, which sits within the vehicle and records, stores and continuously transmits encrypted data via the cellular network. It has built a technology platform to support the commercial transportation sector. It also offers safety and fleet management products and is a provider of telematics services.

Sector Software