EROAD Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 88.9 million compared to NZD 85.4 million a year ago. Net loss was NZD 1.2 million compared to net income of NZD 0.6 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0114 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.005 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0113 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0049 a year ago.