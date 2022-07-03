EROAD : Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

RESOLUTION 1

Election of Director

That Selwyn Pellett, having been appointed by the Board and only holding office until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, be elected as an Executive Director of EROAD.

Explanatory Note 1

Under Listing Rule 2.7.1 of the NZX Listing Rules, and in accordance with clause 26.2 of the constitution of EROAD, a director appointed by the Board must not hold office (without re-election) past the next annual meeting following the director's appointment. If the director is eligible, they may offer themselves for election by shareholders at the annual meeting following their appointment. Selwyn Pellett was appointed by the Board following the last Annual Shareholders' Meeting and, being eligible, offers himself for election by shareholders at this Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Selwyn Pellett is an Executive Director who the Board considers is not an Independent Director, as described in the NZX Listing Rules. A brief biography outlining Selwyn Pellett's history and experience is set out below. At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting a resolution to elect Selwyn Pellett will be put to shareholders. The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the election of Selwyn Pellett.

Selwyn Pellett

Selwyn Pellett joined the board in December 2021 following EROAD's acquisition of Coretex Limited. Selwyn is an acclaimed technology entrepreneur with more than 40 years' experience in electronics supply chains, enterprise level network security and telematics in Asia, Australia, NZ, North America and Europe. He has extensive experience in international sales, marketing, strategic planning and supply chain management, spanning small start-ups to multibillion- dollar corporations. Selwyn was the founder and CEO of Coretex Limited before the merger with EROAD, and the previous co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Endace Ltd. Selwyn's leadership, vision and significant contribution to New Zealand's technology sector was recognised by the New Zealand Hi Tech Association who named him as a 'Flying Kiwi' in 2009.