EROAD : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To EROAD Ltd (ERD)

Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding and change in the nature of relevant interest in the substantial holding

Date of relevant event: 2 December, 2021

Date this disclosure made: 7 December, 2021

Date last disclosure made: 29 September, 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZERDE0001S5)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

For this disclosure,-

total number held in class: 6,255,232 total in class: 110,338,787 total percentage held in class: 5.669% For last disclosure,-

total number held in class: 5,400,060 total in class: 79,070,851 total percentage held in class: 6.829%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.