    ERD   NZERDE0001S5

EROAD LIMITED

(ERD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 12/06
4.9 NZD   0.00%
12/06EROAD : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
PU
11/30Eroad Completes Coretex Acquisition
MT
11/26Eroad Swings to Loss in Six Months to Sept. 30
MT
EROAD : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

12/06/2021 | 11:12pm EST
For personal use only

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To EROAD Ltd (ERD)

Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding and change in the nature of relevant interest in the substantial holding

Date of relevant event: 2 December, 2021

Date this disclosure made: 7 December, 2021

Date last disclosure made: 29 September, 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZERDE0001S5)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

For this disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 6,255,232
  2. total in class: 110,338,787
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.669% For last disclosure,-
  1. total number held in class: 5,400,060
  2. total in class: 79,070,851
  3. total percentage held in class: 6.829%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

1

For personal use only

Details after relevant event

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 6,192,964
  2. percentage held in class: 5.613%
  3. current registered holder(s): unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 62,268
  2. percentage held in class: 0.056%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 6,184,676
  2. percentage held in class : 5.605%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown

2

For personal use only

  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,288
  2. percentage held in class: 0.008%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 62,268
  2. percentage held in class: 0.056%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 8,288
  2. percentage held in class : 0.008%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A

3

For personal use only

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 6,184,676
  2. percentage held in class: 5.605%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 62,268
  1. percentage held in class: 0.056%
  2. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  3. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Additional Information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details:

Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

4

For personal use only

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EROAD Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 04:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
