Market Release 26 November 2021 EROAD accelerates towards next phase of growth

Transportation technology services company EROAD (ASX/NZX: ERD), with its purpose of safer and more sustainable roads, today released its financial results for the first half of the 2022 financial year.

All numbers are stated in New Zealand dollars (NZ$) and relate to the six months ended 30 September 2021 (H1 FY22). Comparisons relate to the six months ended 30 September 2020 (H1 FY21) unless stated otherwise.

Key highlights:

Revenue increased $2.2m to $48.0m from H1 FY21 (which included non-recurring revenue of $1.6m) and delivered reported EBITDA of $12.6m which includes $2.0m of transaction and integration costs;

Contracted units increased by 6,500 despite COVID-19 and monthly ARPU was $57.64 reflecting additional products and services sold;

Asset retention rate remained high at 94.1% reflecting the quality of EROAD's service and product offering; and

Continued acceleration of growth strategies by increasing R&D spend to 28% of Revenue, development of strategic partnerships and the undertaking of the transformational acquisition of Coretex.

"EROAD's financial result reflects both the continued investment in our growth strategies as well as the resilience of our business model in continued challenging macro-economic conditions. Sales momentum is expected to increase with the easing of COVID-19 impacts, the launch of the next generation platform and hardware, the release of Clarity Solo, and the Coretex acquisition." said Steven Newman, Chief Executive Officer.

EROAD Chair Graham Stuart says: "We have always been clear, that EROAD chooses to grow through organic growth, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. In H1 FY22, we have successfully delivered across all these fronts. We are positioned for the next phase of growth as we look to build our business in the North American and Australian telematics markets."

Revenue increased $2.2m to $48.0m reflecting growth in units, dashcams and additional add- on subscriptions sold to customers. This was partly offset by a reduction in other revenue from H1 FY21. This prior period included income from the forgiveness of a North American COVID-19 government support loan ($1.6m).

Over the period, contracted units grew by 5% to 132,703 reflecting continued good growth in both New Zealand and Australia. This was partly offset by a fall in units in North America predominantly due the loss of an enterprise customer (1,751 units) which aligned its