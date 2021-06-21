Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. EROAD Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERD   NZERDE0001S5

EROAD LIMITED

(ERD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 06/18
6.07 NZD   +0.17%
05:57pEROAD  : Product Releases Quarter 2, 2021
PU
06/16EROAD  : Electrification of the car fleet
PU
06/01EROAD  : Partners With Philips Connect in North America to Market Products
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EROAD : Product Releases Quarter 2, 2021

06/21/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EROAD continues to develop and enhance the hardware, software and services we provide to fleets across New Zealand, Australia and North America. Find out about the latest enhancements to our product offering below.

EROAD Analyst


EROAD's new suite of premium data products EROAD Analyst transforms data into opportunity. Representing the first stage of EROAD's data strategy, these products focus on improving customer access to data. Providing connection to an always up-to-date data set accessed through modern visualisation and analytics tools.

EROAD Analyst Power BI Integration automates much of the work required to derive intelligence from fleet data. Create customised dashboards of your fleet's location, logbook, fuel and more to drive fast and intelligent insights into your business.

Key features:

  • Pre-built and configured integration lets you pull EROAD data into Power BI quickly and easily.
  • Access six months of historical data on location, logbook, fuel, and more.
  • Simply connect EROAD to Power BI and start generating reports and delivering insights.
  • Easily refresh reports with updated data-no requests to EROAD and no collecting data from spreadsheets.
Access in your own data warehouse environment

EROAD Analyst Enterprise Data Connector gives your Analytics Team instant access to raw fleet data to clean and extract actionable insights for your business.

Key features:

  • Built in Snowflake for reliable and fast integration
  • Access all your EROAD data historically up to 3.5 years
  • Remove the need for regular and manual extracts of fleet data


Learn more about the EROAD Analyst »

MyEROAD Dashcams


Dashcams enables a single-view of all dashcams in an organisation via our powerful cloud-platform MyEROAD. The new enhancement means fleet managers can now easily Assign or Unassign dashcams to/ from a vehicle, or Re-assign a dashcam from one vehicle to another when applicable. Simplying the dashcam install and management process.

Learn more about our new integrated dashcam hardware and powerful cloud reporting ecosystem. »

Disclaimer

EROAD Limited published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EROAD LIMITED
05:57pEROAD  : Product Releases Quarter 2, 2021
PU
06/16EROAD  : Electrification of the car fleet
PU
06/01EROAD  : Partners With Philips Connect in North America to Market Products
MT
04/27EROAD  : welcomes government work on the future revenue system
PU
04/19EROAD  : Quarterly Operational Update, Q4 FY21
PU
04/14EROAD  : Product Releases Quarter 1, 2021
PU
04/08EROAD  : Signs Five-Year Contract to Provide Software Products to Ventia
MT
04/08EROAD  : signs Australian Enterprise customer
PU
03/10EROAD  : adds further capability to management team to support growth ambitions
PU
2020EROAD  : appoints new Chief Technology Offi
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 102 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
Net income 2022 5,57 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
Net cash 2022 18,8 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 89,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 493 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart EROAD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EROAD Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EROAD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,05 NZD
Last Close Price 6,07 NZD
Spread / Highest target 2,14%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Newman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alex Ball Chief Financial Officer
Graham Robert Stuart Independent Chairman
Tim Hogan Chief Technology Officer
Matt Dalton Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EROAD LIMITED22.63%341
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.64%1 953 916
SEA LIMITED41.92%148 147
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.95%110 268
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.08%66 955
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE18.72%61 202