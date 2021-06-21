EROAD : Product Releases Quarter 2, 2021

EROAD continues to develop and enhance the hardware, software and services we provide to fleets across New Zealand, Australia and North America. Find out about the latest enhancements to our product offering below.



EROAD's new suite of premium data products EROAD Analyst transforms data into opportunity. Representing the first stage of EROAD's data strategy, these products focus on improving customer access to data. Providing connection to an always up-to-date data set accessed through modern visualisation and analytics tools.

EROAD Analyst Power BI Integration automates much of the work required to derive intelligence from fleet data. Create customised dashboards of your fleet's location, logbook, fuel and more to drive fast and intelligent insights into your business.

Key features:

Pre-built and configured integration lets you pull EROAD data into Power BI quickly and easily.

Access six months of historical data on location, logbook, fuel, and more.

Simply connect EROAD to Power BI and start generating reports and delivering insights.

Easily refresh reports with updated data-no requests to EROAD and no collecting data from spreadsheets.

EROAD Analyst Enterprise Data Connector gives your Analytics Team instant access to raw fleet data to clean and extract actionable insights for your business.

Key features:

Built in Snowflake for reliable and fast integration

Access all your EROAD data historically up to 3.5 years

Remove the need for regular and manual extracts of fleet data



Learn more about the EROAD Analyst »



Dashcams enables a single-view of all dashcams in an organisation via our powerful cloud-platform MyEROAD. The new enhancement means fleet managers can now easily Assign or Unassign dashcams to/ from a vehicle, or Re-assign a dashcam from one vehicle to another when applicable. Simplying the dashcam install and management process.

Learn more about our new integrated dashcam hardware and powerful cloud reporting ecosystem. »