EROAD LIMITED

(ERD)
EROAD : adds further capability to management team to support growth ambitions

03/10/2021 | 03:20pm EST
Market Release
Transportation technology services company EROAD Limited (NZX/ASX: ERD) today announces that has added further management talent to support its growth ambitions within North America and Australia.

EROAD is pleased to announce the appointment of Casey Ellis to the role of President, North America. Casey has held significant senior leadership positions in the Transport and Logistics sector in North America, including 13 years at Uni-Group Ltd, where he was instrumental in their transformation to an agile, customer focused organisation. As President and Chief Operating Officer at Armstrong Relocation since 2019, Casey developed and implemented a growth strategy that has modernised and expanded their service, successfully capturing a significant share of a robust growth market.

This appointment has enabled EROAD to appoint Norm Ellis, who previously held the role of President, North America, to the newly created role of Executive General Manager, Enterprise, where he will lead and build out the company's global capability in Enterprise sales working closely with the North America, Australia and New Zealand businesses. Norm has grown the North American business from 4,500 connected units to over 35,000 units in just three and a half years and his experience will greatly contribute to EROAD's global Enterprise sales capabilities.

EROAD's Chief Executive Steven Newman commented 'The launch of 'EROAD Go' and 'EROAD Clarity Dashcam' has significantly extended EROAD's platform to focus on winning medium and enterprise customers in North America and Australia. EROAD has identified approximately 11,000 fleets comprising some 2.62 million vehicles in North America alone where EROAD considers the value proposition resonates well and has a strong market fit. With Casey's significant experience and Norm's focus building out our global Enterprise sales capabilities we are in a stronger position to capitalise on that significant opportunity.'

EROAD is also pleased to appoint Konrad Stempniak as General Manager, Australia. Konrad is an accomplished senior leader, who has held significant roles, most recently at Kennards Hire, across strategic operations, technical sales and new ventures. Working in Tony Warwood's (Executive General Manager, ANZ) team, and being based in Sydney, Konrad will lead the Australian business to capture the significant growth opportunity in the Australian market.

Ends

This announcement is authorised by Steven Newman, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information please contact:
Alex Ball
Chief Financial Officer
029 772 5631
alex.ball@eroad.com

Mike Sweet
Chief People Officer
022 567 8950
mike.sweet@eroad.com

About EROAD
EROAD Limited (ASX: ERD; NZX: ERD) ('EROAD') purpose is safer, more productive roads. EROAD develops and markets technology solutions to manage vehicle fleets, support regulatory compliance, improve driver safety and reduce the costs associated with operating a fleet of vehicles and inventory of assets. EROAD has a proven SaaS business model and is experiencing continuing growth in installed units and revenue. EROAD has operations in New Zealand, North America and Australia with customers ranging in size from small fleets through to large enterprise customers. For more information visit www.eroadglobal.com/global/investors

EROAD Limited published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 20:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
