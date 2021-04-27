Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  EROAD Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERD   NZERDE0001S5

EROAD LIMITED

(ERD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 04/27
5.7 NZD   0.00%
05:43pEROAD  : welcomes government work on the future revenue system
PU
04/19EROAD  : Quarterly Operational Update, Q4 FY21
PU
04/14EROAD  : Product Releases Quarter 1, 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EROAD : welcomes government work on the future revenue system

04/27/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
Press Release

'The government's announcement of work to continue to build on New Zealand's world-leading RUC system, expanding the use of GPS-technology to simplify how roads are paid for is welcome news' said Steven Newman, Chief Executive of EROAD Ltd.

EROAD is New Zealand's home-grown world leader in GPS-based road tax technologies, delivering services in New Zealand and North America. EROAD tracks over 87,000 vehicles in New Zealand and collects almost half of all heavy vehicle road user charges (RUC) on behalf of the New Zealand government.

'Electronic RUC has proven its worth many times over, delivering savings both to the government and to heavy vehicle and light vehicle fleet operators,' said Steven. 'It has opened the door for a wide range of safety benefits as well.'

'With the uptake of electric and other alternative fueled vehicles increasing, finding a way to extend the benefits of GPS-based approaches to light passenger vehicles - family cars and the like - is essential. Our experience here and abroad has demonstrated again and again that these changes take time. 2030 will be here before we know it, so there is no better time to start than now.'

'EROAD has appreciated the opportunity to support the thinking to this point. We look forward to continuing this journey, keeping New Zealand at the forefront of practical, innovative road pricing.'

Ends

For further information please contact:

Media:
Courtney Ayre
Marketing Director, Australia and New Zealand
courtney.ayre@eroad.com

About EROAD
EROAD Limited (ASX: ERD; NZX: ERD) ('EROAD') purpose is safer, more productive roads. EROAD develops and markets technology solutions to manage vehicle fleets, support regulatory compliance, improve driver safety and reduce the costs associated with operating a fleet of vehicles and inventory of assets. EROAD has a proven SaaS business model and is experiencing continuing growth in installed units and revenue. EROAD has operations in New Zealand, North America and Australia with customers ranging in size from small fleets through to large enterprise customers. For more information visit www.eroad.co.nz

Disclaimer

EROAD Limited published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 89,9 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net income 2021 1,53 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
Net cash 2021 5,07 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 211x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 462 M 333 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,08x
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 72,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,70 NZD
Last Close Price 5,70 NZD
Spread / Highest target 5,26%
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Newman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alex Ball Chief Financial Officer
Graham Robert Stuart Independent Chairman
Tim Hogan Chief Technology Officer
Matt Dalton Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EROAD LIMITED15.15%334
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.41%1 972 667
SEA LIMITED36.65%141 333
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.27%98 811
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.12%61 426
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.12%59 140
