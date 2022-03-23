Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Eros International Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EROSMEDIA   INE416L01017

EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LIMITED

(EROSMEDIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Bollywood to shoot five films in Panama

03/23/2022 | 10:36pm EDT
PANAMA CITY, Mar 23 (Reuters) - Panama will become the setting for the filming of five Bollywood movies after an actor from India, the country that produces the world's largest number of feature films per year, signed an agreement with an Indian production company.

Indian businessman Prabhakar Sharan, who is also an actor, producer and filmmaker, inked the deal with Eros International Media in the presence of Panamanian officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

"With this agreement, Bollywood will continue to expand its presence in the region and we will have the opportunity to exchange knowledge, cultures and the great natural landscapes, conducive to good cinema for the whole family," said Sharan, without giving any financial details.

Sharan was the director and star of the first Indian-Central American feature film, "Tangled: The Confusion", which was released in 2018 in Costa Rica.

The first film of the agreement will start shooting in mid-2022 under the title "Borders without life, the Immigration Files."

It will be the first time Bollywood shoots a feature film in Panama.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Elida Moreno


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 714 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net income 2021 -1 803 M -23,6 M -23,6 M
Net Debt 2021 5 345 M 69,9 M 69,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 877 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eros International Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vijay Thaker Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Dhirendra Swarup Non-Executive Chairman
Kumar Ahuja Chief Operating Officer
Bindu Saxena Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LIMITED62.01%39
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-44.49%9 218
TOHO COMPANY LTD-3.86%6 955
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.08%4 194
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-10.77%3 329
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-5.63%2 309