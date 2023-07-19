The Companies Registry is part of the Department for Enterprise. This certificate does not constitute a licence to conduct banking, investment, CSP, insurance or other business regulated by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing ("ISA") equivalent standards issued by the member body of International Federation of Accountants. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibility for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our Report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Ethical Standards and Code of Ethics together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements, and we

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of the other auditor's reports ("component auditors") on separate financial statements of the subsidiaries and management represented financials, referred to in the Other Matters section below, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("US GAAP"), of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group as at March 31, 2021, and their consolidated loss, their consolidated total comprehensive loss and their consolidated cash flows for the year ended on that date, except as described under the 'disclaimer of opinion' paragraph under.

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of Eros Media World PLC (formerly known as Eros International Plc, subsequently knows as Eros STX Global Corporation) ("the Company") as consolidated with its subsidiaries, (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") which comprise the Consolidated Balance sheet as at March 31, 2021, the related Consolidated Statement of Income and loss (including other Comprehensive Income and loss), the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, the Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information, together referred to as the "Consolidated Financial Statements" , as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on even date.

The consolidated financial statements are prepared for the Company, wherein pursuant to the reverse merger on July 30, 2020, of STX Filmworks, Inc. and their group ("STX"), Eros Media World PLC was determined as the legal acquirer, while STX was determined as the accounting acquirer, as filed with SEC vide form dated August 4, 2020. Subsequently the Company and STX demerged on April 22, 2022 and considering such subsequent event as adjusting, the financials of STX are disclosed as discontinuing operations for FY

Relying on the audit opinion formed by the auditors of the respective subsidiaries (more specifically referred to in the

The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with yourselves (the Board) in accordance with our engagement letter dated May 17, 2023 in connection with the Management audit of the consolidated financial statement of Eros Media World PLC, wherein on account of reverse merger with STX Filmworks Inc. on July 30, 2020, the Eros reported operations are for eight months, while reported STX numbers are unaudited. Consequentially, the reference to amounts and discussions for matters stated in this report, unless specifically stated, refer to those shown under 'Eros', and 'Eros' numbers in the accompanying financial statements;

have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit procedures conducted by us and the audit evidence/s obtained by the component auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the sub-paragraph (a) of the Other Matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Material uncertainty related to Going Concern

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company (Eros) will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 16 to the financial statements, the Company (Eros) has incurred an operating loss of $ 727.61 million in current year ended March 31, 2021, including loss from impairment loss of $ 680.03 million. Further, the Company has an equity deficit as of balance sheet date of $ 741.91 million. These conditions, along with other matter as set forth in the aforesaid note, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this above matter.

Management Responsibility for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Company's Board is responsible with respect to the preparation of these consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income and loss and consolidated cash flows of the Group in accordance with the US GAAP and other accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The respective Board of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the acts applicable to them, respectively, for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Board of the Parent, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Management of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of the respective entities to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors either intends to liquidate their respective entities or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of the companies included in the Group are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group.

Auditor's Responsibility for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level