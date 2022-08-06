Eros Resources : to Extend Warrants

VANCOUVER, B.C. August 5, 2022 - EROS Resources Corp. ("EROS" or the "Company") (TSXV: ERC) announces that it is making an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the expiry date of its share purchase warrants originally issued on August 12, 2020 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants that are the subject of the amendment application were originally set to expire after 12 months of the date of issue and were previously extended to expire after 24 months. The application is to amend the expiry date to a date that is 60 months after the date of issuance, such that, if approved by the Exchange, the Warrants originally set to expire August 12, 2021, and previously extended to expire on August 12, 2022, will instead expire August 12, 2025. For further information on the original issuance of the Warrants, please see the Company's press release dated August 13, 2020. Holders of Warrants will not receive an amended Warrant certificate.

Completion of the proposed amendment to the terms of the Warrants is subject to the final approval of the Exchange.

About EROS

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange. The Company's business objective is the identification, acquisition and exploration of advanced-stage projects with a North American focus. In addition, the Company plans to make strategic investments with a global focus on a diverse commodity base. EROS managements' expertise supports this strategy.

