  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eros STX Global Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESGC   IM00BMT7S123

EROS STX GLOBAL CORPORATION

(ESGC)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
1.720 USD   +17.81%
08:33aEros Media World's India Subsidiary Announces Equity Fund Raise
BU
05/25Eros STX Global to Rename as Eros Media World
MT
05/25Eros Announces Corporate Name Change to Eros Media World PLC
BU
NewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eros Media World's India Subsidiary Announces Equity Fund Raise

05/26/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Group’s India Business, EIML, commences Issuance of Convertible Warrants

Eros Media World PLC (“ErosMedia”, “Eros" or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESGC), a global Indian media and entertainment company, announced today that the Board of Directors of Eros International Media Limited (“EIML”), its majority-owned subsidiary, recently approved EIML’s plans to raise up to an amount in Indian Rupees (INR) equal to approximately $54 million (equivalent of 4,050m INR), of equity capital via a public issuance of Convertible Warrants (the “Warrants”) in India, subject to EIML shareholder approval and other customary and regulatory approvals. The existing Ordinary shares of EIML are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (the “BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (the “NSE”). The Warrants do not represent any immediate beneficial ownership of EIML shares, but rather the right to purchase EIML shares at a particular price in the future.

On May 19, 2022, the Board of Directors of EIML unanimously approved an increase in the authorised share capital of EIML as well as the issuance of up to 135 million Warrants at a strike price of approximately $0.40 per share (equivalent of 30 INR), which would entitle a Warrant holder to one share of EIML per Warrant at a premium of approximately $0.27 per share (equivalent of 20 INR). The Warrant holders will be entitled to exercise the Warrants at any time, partially or in full, within a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of allotment by delivering to EIML a written notice of exercise. An amount equivalent to 25% of the Warrant Issue Price shall be payable at the time of subscription and the balance 75% shall be payable by the Warrant holders upon the exercise of the Warrant. In the event that a Warrant holder does not exercise the Warrants within a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of allotment of such Warrants, the unexercised Warrants will lapse and the amount paid by the Warrant holders on such Warrants would be retained by EIML.

EIML has already received nonbinding indications of interest which collectively represent approximately $54 million of Warrant Issue Price from investors. Apart from the holding company Eros WorldWide FZ LLC, the issue is subscribed by marquee investor funds such Aegis Investment Fund, Aidos India Fund Ltd, Forbes EMF, NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, Nexpact Limited, Vespera Fund Limited and India Opportunities Growth Fund - Pinewood Strategy. The Warrants issuance will provide incremental liquidity to invest in EIML’s operations, help fund future growth initiatives and improve balance sheet strength for EIML.

Mr. Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO and Executive Director of EIML, commented on the fund raising announcement: We are pleased to note the significant investor interest in our Warrant issue. It is a recognition of our large and valuable curated content library, and testimony to our growth prospects in tandem with the Indian media and entertainment industry in the web 3.0 era. We look forward to working with our new investors in exploring strategic moves with value creation for all stakeholders and sustainability for the company.”

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus or any offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The Warrants have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 434 M - -
Net income 2019 -138 M - -
Net Debt 2019 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32,6 M 32,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart EROS STX GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Eros STX Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EROS STX GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert B. Simonds Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rishika Lulla Singh Co-President & Director
Noah Todd Fogelson Co-President & General Counsel
Andrew Carl Warren Chief Financial Officer
Kishore Kumar Lulla Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EROS STX GLOBAL CORPORATION-64.12%33
BOLLORÉ SE0.04%15 410
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-35.25%14 395
VIVENDI SE-7.23%12 313
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-37.20%6 223
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.24.97%4 740