    ESGC   IM00B86NL059

EROS STX GLOBAL CORPORATION

(ESGC)
  Report
Eros STX Global Corporation : Announces Settlement Agreement with Manuel Asensio

04/21/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Eros STX Global Corporation (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESGC), a global entertainment company, is pleased to announce today that it has reached a settlement favorably resolving all matters with Manuel P. Asensio, Asensio & Company, Inc., and Mill Rock Advisors, Inc.

As previously disclosed, on September 29, 2017, Eros International Plc, a predecessor of ErosSTX, filed a lawsuit in New York state court against Mr. Asensio, a well-known short-seller, and several of his companies in connection with statements that Mr. Asensio made or caused to be made that were critical of Eros.

Mr. Asensio states, “The five-year-old statements are in the past and have no applicability to the existing Eros entities or their leadership. I withdraw them and wish ErosSTX well in the future.”

The case was settled for an undisclosed sum. Neither ErosSTX nor Mr. Asensio intends to comment further on the settlement.

About Eros STX Global Corporation:
Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart EROS STX GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Eros STX Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EROS STX GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 1,20 $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 108%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert B. Simonds Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rishika Lulla Singh Co-President
Noah Todd Fogelson Co-President
Kishore Kumar Lulla Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EROS STX GLOBAL CORPORATION-34.07%455
VIVENDI SE7.92%37 192
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-5.11%18 810
BOLLORé SE23.00%14 679
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.55%10 122
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.1.16%5 511
