Eros STX Global :  Eros Now Announces its Biggest Content Slate, Underpinning Growth in the OTT Sector

Adding 46 titles in 2021, including 13 original series and 33 film premieres across 8 languages

Eros Now, South Asia's leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), a global entertainment company, today announced the Indian OTT industry's biggest content slate for 2021, with 46 new titles including 33 film premieres and 13 original series (table attached). The strategic announcement, with Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan, will deepen Eros Now’s engagement with its existing global audience and cater to the growing consumer demand for fresh and entertaining online video content.

The comprehensive and diverse content slate, promoted through the campaign - #KahaaniHarRangKi, is based on insights derived from Eros Now’s proprietary user data, and is customized to satisfy the demand of Eros Now’s target audience in the Indian and global diaspora. The promo featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan showcases Eros Now’s commitment to present differentiated yet entertaining content for audiences across markets in India and worldwide.

This expansive content slate widens Eros Now's reach by offering a range of program formats in varied languages such as Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi amongst others. These 33 film premieres and 13 original series will appeal to a diverse audience that is interested in exploring the best of online video streaming. In addition, Eros Now will debut 30 new Quickies and 10 new short films.

Eros Now, India’s leading premium OTT platform, increased its paid subscriber base by 6.9 million in the six-month period ended September 30, 2020, to a total of 36.2 million. The addition of this compelling new content slate will drive deeper user engagement and reinforce Eros Now’s growth.

Commenting on the development, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, said, "We are committed to investing in quality programming that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora, and this huge content slate adds to Eros Now’s massive entertainment catalogue. India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and in their preferred language. This amazing slate will deepen our connection with the audience and offers entertainment like never before."

The campaign, #KahaaniHarRangKi, will be further promoted through a 360-degree marketing outreach. Eros Now has created videos that will be amplified across digital and social media platforms. Additionally, the OTT platform has recruited several influencers to strengthen the campaign by reaching out to a vast audience and spreading the joy of entertainment to Indian as well as global audiences that enjoy diverse South Asian content.

Title Format 754 Original Series 6ne Maili Premiere Movie 7 Kadam Original Series Abyakto Premiere Movie Aisa Waisa Pyaar Original Series Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Original Movie Baap Re Baap Premiere Movie Bawri Chhori Original Movie Bhau Na Vichar Premiere Movie Bhumi Original Series Biddhrohini Premiere Movie BOROF Premiere Movie Boxer Premiere Movie Bristi Tomake Dilam Premiere Movie Dotara Premiere Movie Flipkart Original Series Ganagandharvan Premiere Movie Gotya Premiere Movie Gun wali Geetu Original Series Jamun Original Movie Kattu Kathe Premiere Movie Kesari (Saffron) Premiere Movie Khatre Da Ghuggu Premiere Movie Kuasha Jakhon Premiere Movie Metro Park 2 Original Series Modi - CM to PM Original Series Once More Premiere Movie OM Premiere Movie Oru Yamadan Premakadha Premiere Movie Peddlers Premiere Movie Pension Original Film Roam Roam mein Premiere Movie Sab Kushal Mangal Premiere Movie Salt City Original Series Sex Education Premiere Movie Shaheed Bhai Kotwal Premiere Movie Short Circuit Premiere Movie Smoke 2 Original Series Suryansh Premiere Movie Switchh Original Movie Thanneer Mathan Dinangal Premiere Movie The Last Rave Original Movie The Swap Original Series Tu Chhe Ne! Premiere Movie Udan Patolas Original Series Vicky Detective Original Series

About Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

About Eros Now:

Eros Now, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is the world’s leading Indian OTT platform with over 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers. It offers endless entertainment hosting one of the largest movie libraries (over 12,000 digital titles), as well as premium television shows, music and music videos, unmatched in quantity and quality. Eros Now also has a deep library of short-form content, totalling over 4,400 short-form videos including trailers, original short exclusive interviews, and marketing shorts. To date Eros Now has successfully premiered over 180 films in nine different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, and Punjabi. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

