Eros STX Global : James McAvoy to Lead Missing-Person Thriller “My Son” Opposite Claire Foy For STXfilms

10/05/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Christian Carion to Remake his 2017 French-Language Hit

ErosSTX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXfilms has closed the rights for an English-language remake of the hit French thriller My Son, to star James McAvoy and Claire Foy. The film will be directed by Christian Carion, who also directed the French film. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

In My Son, when a man’s (McAvoy) only son goes missing, he travels to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives in search of answers. To play a man whose life is clouded by mystery, McAvoy will not be given a script or dialogue – as was the case in the French film - the character will only be aware of basic aspects of his story, and will have to improvise and react to each moment as it unfolds. The rest of the cast and crew will be aware of the scenes. Carion directed his original film the same way with his lead star improvising the role.

The film will begin production in early November in Scotland. The film will be produced by Carion, Laure Irrman for Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch International, Rebecca O’Brien for Sixteen Films, and Marc Butan for Mad River Pictures.

STX has closed the rights to distribute the film in North America, UK, Italy, Benelux, Latin America, Spain, Australia, and China.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to create My Son for worldwide audiences,” Fogelson said. “James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like My Son, and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film which is certain to thrill audiences.”

Mad River International represents the film’s foreign rights.

JAMES MCAVOY is a Golden Globe nominated and BAFTA Award winning actor whose film credits include the X-MEN franchise, SPLIT and ATONEMENT. Most recently, he can be seen as “Lord Asriel” in BBC/HBO’s “His Dark Materials.” McAvoy is represented by UTA, United Agents and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

CLAIRE FOY was honored with a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” She will next star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Louis Wain, a biopic of the English artist. She is represented by Claire is represented by UTA and Independent Talent Group in the UK.

CHRISTIAN CARION was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Foreign Language Film for his work on Joyeux Noel, focusing on the unofficial Christmas Day truce during WWI. He is represented by Yoann de Birague & Associés.

ErosSTX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX” or “The Company”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

STXfilms:

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a next-generation film studio that produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale. From blockbusters like Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly’s Game, and The Gift, STXfilms produces star-driven films for a global audience. In just 5 short years, its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8b in global theatrical box office. With a wide range of partners including Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Showtime (which handle the physical and premium television releases of STXfilms content, respectively), the studio is a fast-growing, industry powerhouse.


© Business Wire 2020
