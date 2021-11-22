Errawarra Resources : - Acquisition of Outstanding Nickel Prospect

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

23 November 2021

ACQUISITION OF OUTSTANDING NICKEL PROSPECT

Errawarra Resources to acquire 80% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Western Exploration Pty Ltd, the registered holder of Exploration Licence application E47/4352

E47/4352, located immediately adjacent to Azure Mineral Limited's Andover Nickel Project, 35 km to the southeast of Karratha in Western Australia

Historical work has identified a significant EM anomaly approximately 2.8km along strike from Azure's VC-07 discovery, which is now undergoing a resource drill out

VC-07 discovery, which is now undergoing a resource drill out The Board is also pleased to announce it has received binding commitments from investors to raise $1,232,000 (before costs) at $0.22 per share via a share placement to support initial exploration activities on this new project

Errawarra Resources Limited (ASX: ERW) ("Errawarra" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that, subject to shareholder approval, it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire an 80% interest in Western Exploration Pty Ltd, the holder of application E47/4352 which comprises the AndoverWest Project (the Tenement). Western Exploration Pty Ltd holds all mineral rights with the exception of Iron Ore. Mr Thomas Reddicliffe, a director of Errawarra, is the sole director and shareholder of Western Exploration (the Vendor).

The acquisition is subject to the grant of E47/4352 and all necessary shareholder, regulatory and third party approvals being obtained. The Company proposes to seek approvals at a general meeting to be held around mid-February 2022.

ANDOVERWEST NICKEL PROJECT

The AndoverWest Project is situated within the north-western portion of the Pilbara Craton and covers granite greenstone terrane lithologies hosted within the West Pilbara Super Terrane.

Locally, the AndoverWest Project is bisected by the major regionally extensive, long lived and multiply reactivated Sholl Shear Zone (SSZ), which trends east west through the centre of the Tenement and constitutes a deformation zone of around 1km wide that separates major terranes and super basins.

The Karratha Terrane located on the north side of the SSZ is dominated by the Harding Granitic Complex, comprised of the Maitland River and Orpheus Supersuites. Of economic interest is the Andover Intrusive Complex of the Orpheus Supersuite which is host to nickel sulphide mineralisation (Azure Minerals Ltd ASX announcement on 12 October 2020) and which also outcrops in the northwest corner of the Tenement.