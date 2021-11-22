Errawarra Resources : - Acquisition of Outstanding Nickel Prospect

|
|
|
|
|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|
|
APPENDIX 1
|
|
|
|
|
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
|
only
|
SECTION 1 SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
Sampling
|
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut
|
The following surveys were available for
|
|
Techniques
|
channels, random chips, or specific specialised
|
the tenement area.
|
|
|
industry standard measurement tools
|
a)
|
(2013) Airborne EM (VTEM), Survey - a
|
|
|
appropriate to the minerals under investigation,
|
|
multiclient survey managed by
|
|
|
such as down hole gamma sondes, or
|
|
Southern Geoscience. Flown N-S at
|
|
|
handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These
|
|
200m line spacing and with average
|
use
|
|
examples should not be taken as limiting the
|
|
terrain separation of 84m.
|
|
broad meaning of sampling.
|
b)
|
(2018) Aeromag Survey
|
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
|
|
|
commissioned by Artemis. Flown N-S
|
|
|
sample representivity and the appropriate
|
|
at 50m line spacing.
|
|
|
calibration of any measurement tools or
|
c) A high powered (HP), fixed loop TEM
|
|
|
systems used.
|
|
|
|
(FLTEM) survey was completed
|
|
|
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation
|
|
|
|
|
November 2015 by Outer Rim
|
|
|
that are Material to the Public Report.
|
|
Exploration Services Pty. Ltd. on behalf
|
personal
|
|
In cases where 'industry standard' work has
|
|
of Magnetic South Pty. Ltd.
|
|
been done this would be relatively simple (e.g.
|
The HP FLTEM surveys conducted on 4
|
|
'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1
|
targets comprised 19 traverse lines (4
|
|
|
m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to
|
loops) for 17.03 line kms of surveying
|
|
|
produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other
|
(369stns). All data were acquired with a
|
|
|
cases, more explanation may be required, such
|
SMARTem24 instrument combined with
|
|
|
as where there is coarse gold that has inherent
|
an ORE HP transmitter and a B-field
|
|
|
sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
|
fluxgate sensor working at a base
|
|
|
mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules)
|
frequency of 1.5625-5Hz(50-160ms time
|
|
|
may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|
base).
|
|
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-
|
No drilling is being reported in this
|
|
|
hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,
|
announcement.
|
|
|
sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple
|
|
|
|
|
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
|
|
|
|
|
sampling bit or other type, whether core is
|
|
|
|
|
oriented and if so, by what method, etc.)
|
|
|
|
Drill sample
|
Method of recording and assessing core and
|
No drilling is being reported in this
|
|
recovery
|
chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
|
announcement.
|
For
|
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery
|
|
|
|
and ensure representative nature of the
|
|
|
|
samples.
|
|
|
|
Whether a relationship exists between sample
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recovery and grade and whether sample bias
|
|
|
|
|
may have occurred due to preferential
|
|
|
|
|
loss/gain of fine/coarse material
|
|
|
|
Logging
|
Whether core and chip samples have been
|
No drilling is being reported in this
|
|
|
geologically and geotechnically logged to a
|
announcement.
|
|
|
level of detail to support appropriate Mineral
|
|
|
|
|
Resource estimation, mining studies and
|
|
|
|
|
metallurgical studies.
|
|
|
|
|
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in
|
|
|
|
|
nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
photography.
|
|