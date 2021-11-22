Log in
Errawarra Resources : - Acquisition of Outstanding Nickel Prospect

11/22/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ABN 95155472834

23 November 2021

ACQUISITION OF OUTSTANDING NICKEL PROSPECT

  • Errawarra Resources to acquire 80% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Western Exploration Pty Ltd, the registered holder of Exploration Licence application E47/4352
  • E47/4352, located immediately adjacent to Azure Mineral Limited's Andover Nickel Project, 35 km to the southeast of Karratha in Western Australia
  • Historical work has identified a significant EM anomaly approximately 2.8km along strike from Azure's VC-07 discovery, which is now undergoing a resource drill out
  • The Board is also pleased to announce it has received binding commitments from investors to raise $1,232,000 (before costs) at $0.22 per share via a share placement to support initial exploration activities on this new project

Errawarra Resources Limited (ASX: ERW) ("Errawarra" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that, subject to shareholder approval, it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire an 80% interest in Western Exploration Pty Ltd, the holder of application E47/4352 which comprises the AndoverWest Project (the Tenement). Western Exploration Pty Ltd holds all mineral rights with the exception of Iron Ore. Mr Thomas Reddicliffe, a director of Errawarra, is the sole director and shareholder of Western Exploration (the Vendor).

The acquisition is subject to the grant of E47/4352 and all necessary shareholder, regulatory and third party approvals being obtained. The Company proposes to seek approvals at a general meeting to be held around mid-February 2022.

ANDOVERWEST NICKEL PROJECT

The AndoverWest Project is situated within the north-western portion of the Pilbara Craton and covers granite greenstone terrane lithologies hosted within the West Pilbara Super Terrane.

Locally, the AndoverWest Project is bisected by the major regionally extensive, long lived and multiply reactivated Sholl Shear Zone (SSZ), which trends east west through the centre of the Tenement and constitutes a deformation zone of around 1km wide that separates major terranes and super basins.

The Karratha Terrane located on the north side of the SSZ is dominated by the Harding Granitic Complex, comprised of the Maitland River and Orpheus Supersuites. Of economic interest is the Andover Intrusive Complex of the Orpheus Supersuite which is host to nickel sulphide mineralisation (Azure Minerals Ltd ASX announcement on 12 October 2020) and which also outcrops in the northwest corner of the Tenement.

www.errawarra.com

info@errawarra.com

+61 (08) 9322 3383

P O Box 1227

Level 12, 197 St Georges Tce

West Perth WA 6872

Perth WA

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

Location of the Tenement and Priority EM anomalies relative to Azure's VC-07Ni-sulphide discovery

The highest priority EM (Electromagnetic) target identified from historic work is located along the southern margin of the Andover Intrusive Complex in the northwest corner of the AndoverWest Tenement, and some 2 8 km to the SW of Azure Minerals Ltd Nickel Sulphide discovery "VC 07" which sits within a similar position along the edge of the intrusion contact. Two additional associated VTEM targets have also been identified within the Andover Intrusive Complex to the north and south of the high priority EM target area.

Location of High Priority EM anomaly and Azure's VC-07Ni-sulphide discovery over TMI background

Page | 2

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

Previous explorers carried out ground based fixed loop EM (FLEM) surveying over four identified VTEM anomalies, with moderate conductors resolved. However, none of these targets were drill tested as the EM anomaly amplitudes and modelled conductive plate sources were considered too small to represent well- developed massive sulphides with economic potential. There has been a reassessment of the prospectivity of these EM targets in light of the recent success of Azure across the tenement boundary. The company considers these EM anomalies have not been properly explained, and that they represent valid untested targets requiring detailed follow up exploration, modelling and drill testing.

Following completion of the acquisition, the work programmes to be conducted will include:

  • Further review of the historical surface geochemical and drilling databases to enable more detailed interpretation and targeting
  • Detailed re-processing and review of VTEM and FLEM survey data, including conductor plate modelling and drill targeting
  • Potentially plan new ground EM surveys using an E-W line orientation as opposed to the original surveys conducted on N-S line orientation (the potentially mineralised structures may trend N-S and therefore may not have been effectively detected by the historic VTEM and FLEM surveys)
  • Review of the current heritage agreements and heritage surveys within the project area and arrange for additional heritage surveys if required
  • Direct RC and/or diamond drilling on EM targets for Nickel Sulphide mineralisation in the Andover Intrusive Complex
  • Carry out downhole EM surveying on new drillholes targeting sulphide mineralisation

Commenting on this acquisition, Errawarra's Non-Executive Chairman, Jonathan Murray, said: "We are very pleased to have negotiated the acquisition of the AndoverWest Project. The excellent work carried out by Mark Creasy and the Azure team has increased the interest in and profile of the region for nickel and other base metals.

With the electrification and decarbonisation of the economy continuing to gather pace, the successful identification of nickel sulphide deposits has potential to be value accretive for investors. We believe the AndoverWest Project provides Errawarra shareholders with exposure to a priority EM anomaly target as well as regional exploration potential."

KEY TERMS OF THE ACQUISITION

The terms for this acquisition are as follows:

  1. payment of a non-refundable deposit of $10,000 cash to the Vendor as expenditure reimbursement;
  2. on completion of the acquisition, Errawarra will:
    1. issue 15,000,000 shares to the Vendor (or his nominees) at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per share; and
    2. issue 7,500,000 options to the Vendor (or his nominees) exercisable at $0.30 each on or before the date that is 3 years from the date of issue; and
  4. issue 5,000,000 shares to the Vendor (or his nominee) at a deemed issue price of $0.20 each upon the announcement of a JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resources of at least 1,000,000 tonnes of nickel at 1% (including nickel equivalent metals) using industry standard cut-off grades.

Errawarra notes that the securities to be issued to the Vendor will be subject to escrow in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules.

Page | 3

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For personal use only

Errawarra anticipates holding a general meeting to seek the necessary approvals around mid-February 2022 (General Meeting). Given the related party nature of the proposed acquisition and potential impacts to voting power, shareholder approval will be sought pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 10.1 and Item 7, Section 611 of the Corporations Act. An Independent Expert's Report on the acquisition will be provided to shareholders along with the notice of meeting.

PLACEMENT

Errawarra has received binding commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to raise $1,232,000 by way of a share placement (Placement). Proceeds from the Placement will be used to fund initial exploration at this new project, general working capital and to pay transaction costs. The issue of shares under the Placement is anticipated to occur by 30 November 2021.

Under the Placement, a total of 5,600,000 shares will be issued at a price of $0.22 per share.

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by Jonathan Murray, on behalf of the Board.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Murray

Non-Executive Chairman

Errawarra Resources Ltd

  1. info@errawarra.com
  1. +61 8 9322 3383

Page | 4

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

APPENDIX 1

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

only

SECTION 1 SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut

The following surveys were available for

Techniques

channels, random chips, or specific specialised

the tenement area.

industry standard measurement tools

a)

(2013) Airborne EM (VTEM), Survey - a

appropriate to the minerals under investigation,

multiclient survey managed by

such as down hole gamma sondes, or

Southern Geoscience. Flown N-S at

handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These

200m line spacing and with average

use

examples should not be taken as limiting the

terrain separation of 84m.

broad meaning of sampling.

b)

(2018) Aeromag Survey

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

commissioned by Artemis. Flown N-S

sample representivity and the appropriate

at 50m line spacing.

calibration of any measurement tools or

c) A high powered (HP), fixed loop TEM

systems used.

(FLTEM) survey was completed

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

November 2015 by Outer Rim

that are Material to the Public Report.

Exploration Services Pty. Ltd. on behalf

personal

In cases where 'industry standard' work has

of Magnetic South Pty. Ltd.

been done this would be relatively simple (e.g.

The HP FLTEM surveys conducted on 4

'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

targets comprised 19 traverse lines (4

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

loops) for 17.03 line kms of surveying

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

(369stns). All data were acquired with a

cases, more explanation may be required, such

SMARTem24 instrument combined with

as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

an ORE HP transmitter and a B-field

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

fluxgate sensor working at a base

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules)

frequency of 1.5625-5Hz(50-160ms time

may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

base).

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

No drilling is being reported in this

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

announcement.

sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc.)

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and

No drilling is being reported in this

recovery

chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

announcement.

For

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

and ensure representative nature of the

samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

may have occurred due to preferential

loss/gain of fine/coarse material

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

No drilling is being reported in this

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

announcement.

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

Resource estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.)

photography.

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Errawarra Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
