Errawarra Resources : - Notice of General Meeting

18 March 2022

GENERAL MEETING TO APPROVE ACQUISITION OF AN

INTEREST IN ANDOVER WEST NICKEL PROJECT

Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX:ERW) (the Company) advises Shareholders that the Company is to hold a general meeting (General Meeting) at Ground Floor, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth on Friday, 22 April 2022 at 10:00am (WST) to seek the necessary approvals from shareholders to, amongst other things, acquire an 80% interest in Western Exploration Pty Ltd (Western Exploration) from Mr Thomas Reddicliffe (Acquisition), a director of the Company and the sole director and shareholder of Western Exploration (the Vendor). Western Exploration are the owner of the Andover West Nickel Project in the West Pilbara (the Project).

The directors of the Company (other than the Vendor) support the Acquisition and following completion of the acquisition believe the Project has the potential to be value accretive for shareholders through the successful identification of nickel sulphide deposits.

Highlights of the Andover West Nickel Project Acquisition

) nickel targets located just 3km South-West of Azure Minerals Ltd's Nickel Sulphide discovery "VC 07" as well as regional exploration potential within a highly mineralised terrain. Recent global geopolitical events have placed significant supply constraints on strategic metals, including nickel. Subsequently, the Board believe that security of supply is set to remain a key supportive aspect for the nickel sector.

The Company anticipates that the Heritage Protection and Access Agreement with the Ngarluma Land Council with respect to the Project tenement application E47/4352 (the Tenement) will be finalised in early April and on completion of this process, the Tenement will proceed to grant.

Following completion and the receipt of heritage clearance and necessary work program approvals, the Company will commence a high impact exploration program to investigate and test priority targets.

The mineral potential of this area of the West Pilbara is further highlighted by the Ruth Well nickel-copper discovery and the Carlow Castle copper-gold-cobalt deposit2 along with numerous nickel targets awaiting drill testing by Novo Resources Ltd3 and Greentech Metals Ltd4, which are all located within a 20km radius of the Project.

Further information regarding the Acquisition can be found in the attached Notice of Meeting (which includes the Independent Expert's Report on the Acquisition). The directors encourage you to read the Notice of Meeting in full prior to making any voting decision.