Errawarra Resources : - Notice of General Meeting

Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX:ERW) (the Company) advises Shareholders that the Company is to hold a general meeting (General Meeting) at Ground Floor, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth on Friday, 22 April 2022 at 10:00am (WST) to seek the necessary approvals from shareholders to, amongst other things, acquire an 80% interest in Western Exploration Pty Ltd (Western Exploration) from Mr Thomas Reddicliffe (Acquisition), a director of the Company and the sole director and shareholder of Western Exploration (the Vendor). Western Exploration are the owner of the Andover West Nickel Project in the West Pilbara (the Project).
The directors of the Company (other than the Vendor) support the Acquisition and following completion of the acquisition believe the Project has the potential to be value accretive for shareholders through the successful identification of nickel sulphide deposits.
Highlights of the Andover West Nickel Project Acquisition
Shareholders will gain exposure to priority Electromagnetic (EM) nickel targets located just 3km South-West of Azure Minerals Ltd's Nickel Sulphide discovery "VC 07" as well as regional exploration potential within a highly mineralised terrain.1
Recent global geopolitical events have placed significant supply constraints on strategic metals, including nickel. Subsequently, the Board believe that security of supply is set to remain a key supportive aspect for the nickel sector.
The Company anticipates that the Heritage Protection and Access Agreement with the Ngarluma Land Council with respect to the Project tenement application E47/4352 (the Tenement) will be finalised in early April and on completion of this process, the Tenement will proceed to grant.
Following completion and the receipt of heritage clearance and necessary work program approvals, the Company will commence a high impact exploration program to investigate and test priority targets.
The mineral potential of this area of the West Pilbara is further highlighted by the Ruth Well nickel-copper discovery and the Carlow Castle copper-gold-cobalt deposit2 along with numerous nickel targets awaiting drill testing by Novo Resources Ltd3 and Greentech Metals Ltd4, which are all located within a 20km radius of the Project.
Further information regarding the Acquisition can be found in the attached Notice of Meeting (which includes the Independent Expert's Report on the Acquisition). The directors encourage you to read the Notice of Meeting in full prior to making any voting decision.
Refer to Azure Metal Ltd's ASX announcement dated 12 October 2020.
Refer to Artemis Resource Ltd's ASX announcement dated 10 February 2022.
Refer to Novo Resource Ltd's ASX announcement dated 2 February 2022.
Refer to Greentech Metals Ltd's Prospectus dated 9 November 2021.
Andover West Nickel Project
The Andover West Project is situated within the north-western portion of the Pilbara Craton and covers granite greenstone terrane lithologies hosted within the West Pilbara Super Terrane.
An area of economic interest is the Andover Intrusive Complex of the Orpheus Supersuite which is host to nickel sulphide mineralisation and which also outcrops in the northwest corner of the Tenement.1
The highest priority EM target identified from historic work is located along the southern margin of the Andover Intrusive Complex in the northwest corner of the Andover West Tenement, and less than 3km SW of Azure Minerals Ltd Nickel Sulphide discovery "VC 07" which sits within a similar position along the edge
of the intrusion contact. Two additional associated VTEM targets have also been identified within the Andover Intrusive Complex to the north and south of the high priority EM target area.
Previous explorers carried out ground based fixed loop EM (FLEM) surveying over four identified VTEM anomalies, with moderate conductors resolved. However, none of these targets were drill tested as the EM anomaly amplitudes and modelled conductive plate sources were considered too small to represent well- developed massive sulphides with economic potential. There has been a technical reassessment of the prospectivity of these EM targets in light of the recent success of Azure across the tenement boundary. The Company considers that these EM anomalies have not been property explained, and that they represent valid untested targets requiring detailed follow up exploration, modelling and drill testing.
Location of the Tenement and Priority EM anomalies relative to Azure's VC-07Ni-sulphide discovery
This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by Jonathan Murray, on behalf of the Board.
For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Murray
Non-Executive Chairman
Errawarra Resources Ltd
info@errawarra.com
+61 8 9322 3383
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results at the Andover West Project is based on information compiled by Thomas Reddicliffe, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the AusIMM (211186). Mr Reddicliffe is a consultant to Errawarra Resources Ltd and has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr Reddicliffe consents to the inclusion of the information relating to the Andover West Project in the form and context in which it appears.
ERRAWARRA RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN 155 472 834
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:
TIME:
10:00am (WST)
DATE:
22 April 2022
PLACE:
Ground Floor, 197 St Georges Terrace, PERTH WA 6000
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
This Notice of Meeting and accompanying Independent Expert's Report should be read in their entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
The Independent Expert has concluded that the transaction the subject of Resolution 1 of the Notice of Meeting is NOT FAIR AND NOT REASONABLEto the non-associated Shareholders of the Company. All Shareholders should refer to the Independents Expert's Report enclosed with this Notice of Meeting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5:00pm WST on 20 April 2022.

BUSINESS O F THE MEETING
AGENDA
1. RESOLUTION 1 - APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF SECURITIES FOR THE ACQUISITION OF WESTERN EXPLORATION PTY LTD
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.1 and section 611 (Item 7) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue:
15,000,000 Class A Performance Rights; and
5,000,000 Class B Performance Rights,
to the Vendor (or his nominees), being the sole shareholder of Western Exploration Pty Ltd, as consideration for the Acquisition on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement, which will result in the Vendor's voting power increasing from 8.08% up to a maximum of 43.80% in the capital of the Company (assuming the Milestones are satisfied, the Consulting Options the subject of Resolution 4 are exercised and no other Shares are issued or Options exercised).
Short Explanation: The Company has entered into the Agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue the Performance Rights (defined below) to the sole shareholder of Western Exploration (the Vendor) to acquire 80% of the issued capital of Western Exploration. As a result of these security issues, the voting power of the Vendor and their associates in the Company will increase above 20%. Accordingly, the Company seeks Shareholder approval for the acquisition and the issue of the Consideration in accordance with Listing Rule 10.1 and Section 611 item 7 of the Corporations Act.
Expert's Report: Shareholders should carefully consider the report prepared by the Independent Expert for the purposes of the Shareholder approval required under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 and section 611 Item 7 of the Corporations Act. The Independent Expert's Report comments on the fairness and reasonableness of the transactions the subject of this Resolution to the non-associated Shareholders in the Company.
A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.
2. RESOLUTION 2 - RATIFICATION OF PLACEMENT
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 5,600,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.
