Errawarra Resources : Proposed issue of securities - ERW
11/22/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ERRAWARRA RESOURCES LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
23/11/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
15,000,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
OPTION EXPIRING 3 YEARS FROM ISSUE RESTRICTED
7,500,000
confirmed
Proposed +issue date
28/2/2022



Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ERRAWARRA RESOURCES LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
95155472834
1.3
ASX issuer code
ERW
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
23/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue


Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
28/2/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
Given the related party nature of the proposed acquisition and potential impacts to voting power, shareholder approvals
will be sought by mid February 2022 pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 10.1 and Item 7, Section 611 of the Corporations Act.
The general meeting date is indicative only. An Independent Expert's Report on the acquisition will be provided to
shareholders along with the notice of meeting. Refer to ASX announcement dated 23 November 2021 for further
information.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Yes

3 / 7

ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
+Security type
Ordinary fully or partly paid
shares/units
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
15,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Upon receipt of shareholders' approval and on completion of the acquisition issue 15,000,000 shares to Western
Exploration (or his nominees) at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per share. The shares will be restricted for 12 months from
the date of issue. Refer to ASX announcement dated 23 November 2021 for further information.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
No
3,000,000.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units details
+Security currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
Will there be CDIs issued over the
+securities?
Is it a partly paid class of +security?
No
Is it a stapled +security?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Errawarra Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:58:05 UTC.