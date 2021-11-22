Log in
Errawarra Resources : Proposed issue of securities - ERW

11/22/2021
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ERRAWARRA RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

15,000,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

OPTION EXPIRING 3 YEARS FROM ISSUE RESTRICTED

7,500,000

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

28/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

ERRAWARRA RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

95155472834

1.3

ASX issuer code

ERW

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

28/2/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Given the related party nature of the proposed acquisition and potential impacts to voting power, shareholder approvals

personal

will be sought by mid February 2022 pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 10.1 and Item 7, Section 611 of the Corporations Act.

The general meeting date is indicative only. An Independent Expert's Report on the acquisition will be provided to

shareholders along with the notice of meeting. Refer to ASX announcement dated 23 November 2021 for further

information.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

+Security type

Ordinary fully or partly paid

only

shares/units

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

15,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

use

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Upon receipt of shareholders' approval and on completion of the acquisition issue 15,000,000 shares to Western

Exploration (or his nominees) at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per share. The shares will be restricted for 12 months from

the date of issue. Refer to ASX announcement dated 23 November 2021 for further information.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

personal

provided for the +securities

No

3,000,000.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Will there be CDIs issued over the

+securities?

For

Is it a partly paid class of +security?

No

Is it a stapled +security?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

https://www.errawarra.com/reports/121085-ERW_211123_ASX_Annc_Andover_Acquisition_19_11_21_2802248_8_pdf.p

df

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

use

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Yes

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 3 YEARS FROM ISSUE RESTRICTED

+Security type

Options

personal

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

7,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Upon receipt of shareholders' approval and on completion of the acquisition issue 7,500,000 options to Western

Exploration (or his nominees) exercisable at $0.30 each on or before the date that is 3 years from the date of issue. The

options will be restricted for 12 months from the date of issue. Refer to ASX announcement dated 23 November 2021 for

further information.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

For

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Errawarra Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
