PRESS RELEASE

ERREDUE SIGNS A NEW AGREEMENT WITH A HISTORIC DUTCH COMPANY, ACTIVE IN THE FIELD OF

HYDROGEN AND ELECTRIC MOBILITY, FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A 1.5 MW PLANT

THE VALUE OF THE SUPPLY IS APPROXIMATELY € 2 MILLION

Livorno, 18 June 2024 - ErreDue (EGM: RDUE), a Company active in the design and production of highly innovative and customised solutions for the on-site production, mixing and purification of technical gases (hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water, nitrogen, oxygen), announces that it has signed a new agreement with a Dutch company - active in the development of hydrogen and electric solutions for vehicles - for the realization of a 1.5 MW plant. The value of the supply is approximately € 2 million.

The company used the expertise of ErreDue, of which it has been a customer since 2017, to implement the existing plant for the production of hydrogen to be used for the retail and refuelling of vehicles and trucks.

The plant, which will be delivered by December 2024, is composed by a hydrogen production unit in 1.5 MW container, an external cooling system and a nitrogen production system for service. At full capacity, the plant will produce over 600 kg of hydrogen per day with an output pressure of 30 bar. Based on a "250KW multistack" modular system, it will also optimise production, by switching off part of the plant, in order to adapt to the real availability of electrical. A quarter, half or three quarters of the plant can then be switched on, depending on the power availability with the advantage of improving its performance and energy efficiency.

Hydrogen production will be powered entirely by renewable energy. The electrolyser that will be installed in the Hydrogen Valley of Europe fits perfectly into the framework of European projects aimed at the decarbonisation of industrial processes and the logistics and transport sectors and will supply filling stations dedicated to recharging stations dedicated to production of hydrogen.

Enrico D'Angelo, President of ErreDue, commented: "Renewing the collaboration with an established international company is a source of pride for us and further proof of the validity of our services and products. Green hydrogen is at the heart of European sustainability policies and, in the near future, thanks to the increasing attention of the government and Europe to support research and innovation in this field, it will increasingly become the energy vector that will drive decarbonisation. To achieve the goal of cutting 55% of climate-changingemissions by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050 cannot be achieved without the decarbonisation of decarbonisation also of sectors such as mobility and transport".

About ErreDue

ErreDue is a pioneer in zero-emission hydrogen electrolysis, at the forefront of research and development, production and commercialisation of electrolysers for on-site generation of clean hydrogen and generators of other technical gases (nitrogen and oxygen) for various industrial applications, laboratory, medical applications and new applications related to energy transition such as power-to-gas, sustainable mobility (small hydrogen refuelling stations) and industrial decarbonisation. ErreDue is headquartered in Livorno and in 2023 achieved a Value of Production of EUR 19.3 million, up 40% on the previous year. As of 6 December 2022, ErreDue is listed on the Euronext

