ERREDUE SIGNS AN ORDER WITH A LEADING ITALIAN OPERATOR FOR THE REALISATION OF A POWER-TO-GAS, PLUG & PLAY PLANT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF GREEN HYDROGEN IN SARDINIA

THE VALUE OF THE SUPPLY IS APPROXIMATELY € 900,000

Livorno, 04 June 2024 - ErreDue (EGM: RDUE), a Company active in the design and production of highly innovative and customised solutions for the on-site production, mixing and purification of technical gases (hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water, nitrogen, oxygen), announces the signing of an agreement with one of the leading Italian operators active in the natural gas distribution sector, for the supply of a Power to Gas, Plug&Play plant for the production of green hydrogen. The value of the supply is about € 900,000.

The Power to Gas (P2G) plant, that will be delivered within the first quarter of 2025, consists of a hydrogen production unit with a total 0.5 MW multi-cell system installed inside a 40' H.C. container. The project includes an initial unit where green electricity is produced using a photovoltaic system, a hydrogen production unit, the electrolyser, and a storage and distribution system.

The green hydrogen produced will be used in sustainable mobility and grid distribution for industrial and residential use. The grounding of this project will allow the production of numerous tonnes of hydrogen per year, which can be implemented over the coming years.

Enrico D'Angelo, President of ErreDue, commented: 'We are satisfied to be a partner of such an important company that has chosen us for the supply of this Power to Gas plant, thus contributing to their commitment to achieving the country's energy transition goals. Decarbonisation, as provided for in the UN 2030 Agenda, plays an increasingly strategic role for companies, in particular those in the hard-to-abate sector, and at ErreDue, thanks to the know-how we have acquired over the years, we are able to support them in the design of the plants that are indispensable for the successful realisation of sustainability projects'.

This press release is available on the Company website www.erreduegas.itin the Investor Relations section

atwww.1info.it.

About ErreDue

ErreDue is a pioneer in zero-emission hydrogen electrolysis, at the forefront of research and development, production and commercialisation of electrolysers for on-site generation of clean hydrogen and generators of other technical gases (nitrogen and oxygen) for various industrial applications, laboratory, medical applications and new applications related to energy transition such as power-to-gas, sustainable mobility (small hydrogen refuelling stations) and industrial decarbonisation. ErreDue is headquartered in Livorno and in 2023 achieved a Value of Production of EUR 19.3 million, up 40% on the previous year. As of 6 December 2022, ErreDue is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.. For further information: https://www.erreduegas.it/

