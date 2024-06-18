(Alliance News) - ErreDue Spa on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new agreement with a Dutch company -- active in the development of hydrogen and electric solutions for vehicles -- to build a 1.5 MW plant. The value of the supply is about EUR2 million.

The company used the expertise of ErreDue, of which it has been a customer since 2017, to implement the existing production plant intended for the production of hydrogen for the retail and refuelling areas of vehicles and trucks.

The plant, which will be delivered by December 2024, consists of a 1.5 MW container hydrogen production unit, an external cooling system and a nitrogen production system for service.

Enrico D'Angelo - president of ErreDue - commented, "Renewing our collaboration with an established international company is a source of pride for us and further proof of the validity of our services and products. Green hydrogen is at the center of European policies for sustainability and, in the near future, thanks to the increasing attention of the government and Europe to support research and innovation in this field, it will increasingly become the energy carrier that will drive decarbonization."

"To achieve the goal of a 55 percent cut in climate-changing emissions by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050, one cannot, in fact, disregard

the decarbonization of sectors such as mobility and transportation as well," D'Angelo concluded.

ErreDue is not yet trading, but closed Monday's session flat at EUR9.85 per share.

