(Alliance News) - ErreDue Spa announced Thursday that the delivery of an alkaline electrolysis plant with a capacity of 0.5 MW has been finalized to Logan Energy Group, active in the United Kingdom and a leader in hydrogen technology with a proven track record in delivering turnkey projects in low-carbon sectors through the use of renewable energy and hydrogen.

The electrolyzer will be incorporated into an industrial process in the food&beverage sector.

ErreDue with this contract of more than EUR500,000 hands over the plant "to a leading reference in the industrial field, thus taking part in a highly innovative project in the field of sustainability of production processes, which attests to a now long-standing and fruitful collaboration with the Logan Energy group," as stated in the company's note.

ErreDue on Thursday closed unchanged at EUR10.50 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

