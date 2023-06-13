Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ErreDue S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDUE   IT0005521247

ERREDUE S.P.A.

(RDUE)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-13 am EDT
9.980 EUR   -3.11%
01:54pErreDue takes over the site that will see the gigafactory spring up
AN
06/05Mib bullish; Saudis cut oil production
AN
06/02Milan sprints to 27,000; Saipem leads list
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ErreDue takes over the site that will see the gigafactory spring up

06/13/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - ErreDue Spa announced on Tuesday that it had finalized the purchase of the new headquarters that will see a gigafactory rise at the site located at Via dell'Artigianato 64 in Livorno, Italy, in which part of the company's production line will be relocated.

As the company explains, the purchase transaction is part of the national and international growth strategy, already declared by the company during its IPO, which aims to increase from the current capacity of 8 MW to a capacity of at least 60 MW annually to meet the needs of the power-to-gas, sustainable fuel cell mobility and synthetic fuel markets.

The purchase value of the warehouse, where the new production site will be built, is EUR2.8 million and will be financed with an eight-year loan taken out with Banca BPM Spa, at a floating three-month Euribor rate with a spread of 0.75.

In addition, EUR4.0 million in renovation work will be carried out and EUR3.0 million and EUR2.0 million in plant construction and machinery purchase costs will be incurred, respectively, financed partly through a 15-year low-interest land loan and partly with non-repayable co-financing from the Green New Deal, for which the file has been prepared.

"With the realization of the gigafactory, it is intended to pursue innovation through the development of next-generation alkaline electrolyzers of 1 MW and above - now in the testing phase -, which will be flanked by the production of PEM cells of the same capacity; sustainability, with large-scale production that meets the needs of the European market, in particular, to contribute to the decarbonization of industry, mobility and energy; and partnerships with numerous industry players for the dissemination of knowledge with academic, industrial and research players.

Enrico D'Angelo, president and CEO of ErreDue, said, "This gigafactory will be a decisive step in the development and production of large-scale electrolysers, which are essential for the use of green hydrogen in ambitious projects in the energy transition, decarbonization of industry and heavy mobility. We will soon have an industrial line capable of producing a wide range of electrolyzers on a continental scale, which will be aulther confirmation of ErreDue's key leadership role in the electrolysis sector in Europe."

"This is an exciting project for the entire ErreDue team; our desire is to implement the highest standards of industrial performance at this plant through an ambitious social and environmental development project. In addition, this operation represents a decisive step toward the growth path we chose to take 38 years ago, leading to our listing on the stock exchange on December 6, 2022. Investing in the construction of a new production site is fully part of our efficiency and internationalization strategy."

ErreDue's stock closed Tuesday down 3.1 percent at EUR9.98 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ERREDUE S.P.A.
01:54pErreDue takes over the site that will see the gigafactory spring up
AN
06/05Mib bullish; Saudis cut oil production
AN
06/02Milan sprints to 27,000; Saipem leads list
AN
06/02Lists continue in green; purchases on Saipem
AN
05/18Mib bullish; new contracts for Saipem
AN
05/17Mib closes at parity; buying on Telecom Italia
AN
05/17Stock exchanges heavy; Milan lines up with declines
AN
03/29ErreDue accounts drop in 2022, Russian-Ukrainian conflict weighs in
AN
03/22Roberto Saletta leaves the board of directors of ErreDue
AN
02/07Mib just above 27,000; oil and energy lead
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 17,1 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net income 2023 3,30 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
Net cash 2023 11,6 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 0,49%
Capitalization 16,7 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ERREDUE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ErreDue S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERREDUE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,30 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrico D'Angelo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesca Barontini Sole Director
Emiliano Giacomelli Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Giuseppe Zottoli Independent Director
Roberto Saletta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERREDUE S.P.A.-10.88%18
NORDSON CORPORATION-1.96%13 283
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-24.07%6 699
VALMET OYJ15.94%5 776
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-44.80%5 522
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA1.15%4 582
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer