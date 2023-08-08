(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Visibilia Editore - contrary to yesterday - rises 31 percent. Also doing well is SIF Italia, up 12 percent. The companies announced Sunday evening the untimely death of Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, who held the role of chairman and CEO in Visibilia, as well as majority shareholder in the company, as well as in SIF, where he was chairman of the board of directors and majority shareholder with 43%. Dagospia and Corriere della Sera broke the news, according to which it was suicide.

Also in the green was Erredue, which advanced 3.6 percent, following up on the previous two bullish sessions.

LOSERS

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment sits on the bottom and gives up 10 percent to EUR0.56 per share. The stock has left the parter 25% in the last month, 50% in the last six and 63% in the last twelve.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

