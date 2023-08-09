(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Visibilia Editore rises about 14 percent to EUR0.58 per share. The stock is up 30 percent in the last month, triple digits in the last six and 57 percent in the last year.

TraWell Co does well and rises 7.3%. The company last week announced that it has renewed the provision of its integrated traveler assistance services at Venice International Airport and won the tender to expand the service to two additional airports in the Northeast Airport Hub, Verona and Treviso.

Approximately 15 million passengers passed through the Northeast Airport Hub, operated by the SAVE Group, during 2022. In particular, Venice has become the third largest intercontinental airport in Italy and represents an important gateway of international traffic in Italy. Also very interesting is the growth of Verona, which serves more than 80 destinations in 13 countries.

LOSERS

ErreDue sits on the bottom and gives up 5.1% to EUR9.40 per share. The stock in the last thirty days has given up 2.7 percent while leaving 20 percent on the parterre in the last six months.

