Erria A/S is a Denmark-based company that provides maritime services for ship owners and operators worldwide. It is primarily engaged in shipping activities within the chemical tankers and container feeder vessels segments. The Company operates within four main business segments, namely Consulting, Ship Management, Commercial and Shipowning. The Company specializes in shipping and investment in tonnage, technical management, crew management, chartering, supply management, development of new-building projects, ship design and consulting, and purchase and sale of shares in vessels. In May 2013, the Company acquired a 51% stake in APM-Saigon Shipping Limited Liability Company (APMSS) (Erria Container Services), a joint venture with Saigon Shipping Joint Stock Co.