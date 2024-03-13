Annual Report
2023
(unaudited)
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
1
Table of Contents
Section
Page
Section
Page
Erria in brief
3
Outlook for 2024
16
5-year overview
5
Management & board
17
Letter from the CEO
6
Risks
18
Mission, Vision & Values
7
Sustainability
19
Business overview
8
Investor information
20
Strategy & aspirations
9
Financial statement 2023
21
Business areas
11
Balance sheet 31December 2023
22
Financial developments in 2023
15
Cash flow statement 2023
24
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
2
ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023
Erria in brief
A one-stop shop for maritime services
Erria is a Danish conglomerate involved in shipping, offshore operations, logistics, and trading, serving major international clients who outsource their maritime operations. The company has a significant presence in Asia, where it leverages its extensive 20+ years of experience in Vietnam and Singapore,
Erria offers a diverse range of services through close collaboration with its clients. Its key business sectors include Ship Management, Marine Warranty Surveying, and Offshore Personnel Services.
Additionally, Erria is involved in logistics through Erria Container Services in Vietnam, in service of life-saving and fire fighting equipment through Mermaid Maritime Vietnam, and in manufacturing and distribution of security seals through Cathay Seal in Indonesia.
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
REVENUE
2023
DKK 201m
ROE 2023
73%
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
221
EBITDA
2023
DKK 7.8m
HQ
LOCATION
Køge, Denmark
YEAR
FOUNDED
1992
3
ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023
Erria in Brief
History
Established as a shipping company in 1992, Erria has evolved into a Danish conglomerate engaged in shipping, offshore operations, logistics, and trading.
Erria was listed on Nasdaq in 2007, reflecting its growth and successful positioning in the maritime and related industries.
The company caters to major international clients who outsource their maritime operations. With a significant presence in Asia, Erria strategically leverages its 20+ years' experience in Vietnam and Singapore.
Erria acquired Mermaid Maritime Vietnam and Cathay Seal in Singapore in 2021 and 2022, respectively,.
100
million
Maritime Services
Maritime
Erria A/S
Services
International Subsidiaries
Erria Container Services Ltd.
Mermaid Maritime Vietnam Company Ltd.
Cathay Seal Pte Ltd.
DKK
101
million
DKK
International
Subsidiaries
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
4
ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023
5-year Overview
Key figures DKK '000
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
PROFIT / LOSS
Revenue
201,199
157,931
59,076
55,457
57,692
Gross profit
65,511
57,845
29,440
25,799
25,150
EBITDA
7,812
13,214
1,785
94
156
EBIT
6,793
12,058
1,180
-492
-983
Net financials
-1,223
-739
-160
-238
-306
Net profit/loss for the year
4,250
9,344
1,003
-691
-1,355
BALANCE SHEET
Balance sheet total
67,597
69,138
26,631
16,952
19,092
Equity
7,823
3,855
-11,748
-13,424
-12,395
CASH FLOW
Cash flow from operating activities
3,406
11,533
Cash flow from investing activities
-203
-1,961
- hereof investments in PPE
772
461
Cash flow from financing activities
-5,094
-530
Net cash flow
-1,891
9,042
Number of employees
221
244
175
176
181
RATIOS
Gross margin
32.6%
36.6%
49.8%
46.5%
43.6%
Profit margin
3.4%
7.6%
2.0%
-0.9%
-1.7%
Return on assets
10.1%
17.4%
4.4%
-2,9%
-5.1%
Solvency ratio
11.6%
5.6%
-44.1%
-79.2%
-64.9%
Return on equity
72.8%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
5
ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023
Letter from the CEO
2023 was a strong year for ERRIA Group, evidenced by 27% revenue growth and positive net profit for the third year in a row. The success is attributable to our long-standing customer relations, strategic acquisitions, key contracts, and efficient management across our subsidiaries.
Financial performance in 2023
Contractor for a major rig mobilization project. This
frequency identification solution (RFID), and we are
With revenue surpassing DKK 200m in 2023, we
complex operation, involving multiple stages from
currently in discussions with a major global player
reached a new milestone in Erria's history. All
Rotterdam to Argentina, showcases our
regarding a potential future partnership.
business areas contributed positively to growth
comprehensive capabilities in marine logistics.
Additionally, the publication of our first
and profitability, except for Erria Container
Erria Container Services
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
Services (ECS) owing to a globally challenged
report for Cathay Seal highlights our commitment
shipping container market. Consequently, we
Despite a challenging year for container transport
to sustainable and responsible business practices.
reduced our staff in ECS by 35% in 2023 to
globally, ECS has adapted well. A new 2-year
Acquisitions and Strategic Growth
ensure that the business is fit for purpose.
agreement with Maersk in Vietnam, extending our
Maritime Services
collaboration since 2013, demonstrates our
The integration of Mermaid Maritime Vietnam and
resilience and strategic adaptability in face of
Cathay Seal has been pivotal in our expansion.
Our partnership with Orsted, which commenced in
global economic shifts.
These acquisitions have bolstered our presence in
July 2022, remains a cornerstone of our
Mermaid Maritime Vietnam
Asia and diversified our service offerings,
operations. In 2023, we focused on enhancing the
particularly in the safety and security sectors of the
Orsted fleet, including installing ballast water
Mermaid Maritime was a standout performer in
maritime industry.
treatment systems and planning for future safety
2023, securing multiple significant contracts,
Looking Ahead
and environmental improvements. This
including lifeboat services and an agreement with
relationship, set for five years with an option to
a Vietnamese oil company. These achievements
Our focus remains on providing comprehensive
extend, forms a stable base for expanding
not only underline our commitment to safety but
maritime services, with an emphasis on client
services in sea transport and the energy supply
also position Mermaid as a key player in Vietnam's
collaboration, geographical expansion, particularly
chain.
offshore industry, where we see a strong pipeline
in Asia, and diversification into trading activities.
Offshore Personnel Services involvement in a
well into the future.
We are committed to maintaining our position as a
Cathay Seal
trusted partner in the maritime industry and
Greenland route engineering project has laid the
exploring new opportunities, especially in offshore
groundwork for future engagements in cable
Building on previous successes, Cathay Seal's
wind and expanding Cathay Seal's market
installation, reflecting our growing expertise and
recent 3-year agreement with Maersk represents a
presence.
reputation in this sector.
significant milestone, emphasizing our role in
A highlight for Marine Warranty Services in 2023
securing container contents during transport. We
was being chosen as the Marine Warranty
also see great potential in our proprietary radio
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
Thank you
Thank you for your continued support as we navigate through these exciting times and lay the groundwork for sustained growth and success.
Sincerely,
Henrik Andersen
CEO, ERRIA A/S
6
ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023
Mission, Vision, Values & Strategy
We develop and simplify optimal maritime solutions.
Vision We provide high quality and cost-effective services to our customers
We are our customers'
Mission preferred supplier of integrated maritime solutions
• A passion for excellence
Values • Open and honest
• Respectful to our customers, employees, and external stakeholders
Customer base
Erria A/S is involved in shipping and shipping
related activities worldwide.
Our customer base include global companies like:
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
7
ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023
Business Overview
Maritime Services
Denmark
Maritime
Services
- Management and operation of ships on behalf of clients.
- Marine Warranty Survey
- Offshore Personnel Services
Workforce 2023:
31 employees
Revenue 2023
DKK 100 million
Vietnam
Erria Container
Services Ltd
- Container depot handling
- Container maintenance
Workforce 2023:
148 employees
Revenue 2023
DKK 38 million
International subsidiaries
Vietnam Singapore
Mermaid Maritime
Cathay Seal Pte
Vietnam Company Ltd.
Ltd.
• Service of lifesaving and
• Manufacturing and
firefighting equipment,
distribution of high-quality
ensuring safety compliance.
security seals
Workforce 2023:
Workforce 2023:
38 employees
4 employees
Revenue 2023
Revenue 2023
DKK 26 million
DKK 37 million
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
8
ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023
Strategy & Aspirations
Our Strategy
Our overall strategy is to offer a customer-oriented product portfolio of shipping-related services in close partnership with customers.
We position ourselves as a trusted partner for international clients that are outsourcing their maritime operations.
We supply a comprehensive suite of maritime services that are bundled and supplied in combination with other services or partners. The aim is to supply the customer with an individualised solution, yet at a competitive price due to synergies and economies of scale.
The most important resource of Erria is our competent and motivated employees as well as our agile and flexible organisation. Our experience, expertise and willingness to adapt is what distinguishes us from our competitors.
We pursue growth through close collaboration with customers, geographical expansion in Asia, and strategic diversification into trading activities through our subsidiaries in Vietnam and Singapore.
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
9
ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023
Strategy & Aspirations
Our Aspirations
Positive Workplace Culture
Internally, Erria Group boasts a positive and inclusive workplace culture. Employee engagement is high, and the organisation is recognised as an employer of choice.
The company invests in employee development, encourages innovation, and fosters a collaborative environment that attracts and retains top talent.
A Leader in Sustainability
Global Expansion
Strong Financial Performance
Erria Group is a leader in sustainability. The
Erria Group has successfully expanded its
Financially, Erria Group is thriving. The
company has implemented eco-friendly
operations globally, tapping into new
company has experienced consistent revenue
practices, reduced its environmental
markets and establishing a strong
growth, high profit margins, and created a
footprint, and it actively contributes to social
international presence.
healthy financial position.
initiatives.
This expansion has been guided by a
This financial strength has enabled the
This commitment to sustainability has not
thorough understanding of local markets,
company to reinvest in research and
only enhanced the company's reputation
cultural nuances, and regulatory
development, expand its market presence,
but also attracted environmentally
environments, allowing Erria Group to
and undertake strategic acquisitions.
conscious customers.
adapt its strategies effectively.
Innovation & Technology Excellence
Erria Group is at the forefront of innovation and technology adoption.
The company has successfully implemented cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency, improve product/service quality, and stay ahead of industry trends.
The organization is recognized for its commitment to staying innovative and agile.
Market Leadership
Mermaid Maritime Vietnam and Cathay Seal has successfully established themselves as market leader in their industries.
Through strategic initiatives, innovative products/services, and effective marketing, Erria Group has gained a significant market share, out-pacing competitors and becoming the preferred choice for customers.
A Diversified & Profitable Portfolio
The company's product or service portfolio is not only diversified but also highly profitable.
Erria Group has identified and capitalized on new business opportunities, expanded into emerging markets, and optimized existing offerings to cater to evolving customer need
Stakeholder Satisfaction
Erria Group has built strong and positive relationships with its stakeholders, including customers, employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates
Stakeholders trust the company's leadership, appreciate its transparency, and feel confident in the long-term sustainability of Erria Group's business.
Erria A/S - Annual Report 2023
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Erria A/S published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 03:37:08 UTC.