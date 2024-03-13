Annual Report

Table of Contents

Section

Page

Section

Page

Erria in brief

3

Outlook for 2024

16

5-year overview

5

Management & board

17

Letter from the CEO

6

Risks

18

Mission, Vision & Values

7

Sustainability

19

Business overview

8

Investor information

20

Strategy & aspirations

9

Financial statement 2023

21

Business areas

11

Balance sheet 31December 2023

22

Financial developments in 2023

15

Cash flow statement 2023

24

ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023

Erria in brief

A one-stop shop for maritime services

Erria is a Danish conglomerate involved in shipping, offshore operations, logistics, and trading, serving major international clients who outsource their maritime operations. The company has a significant presence in Asia, where it leverages its extensive 20+ years of experience in Vietnam and Singapore,

Erria offers a diverse range of services through close collaboration with its clients. Its key business sectors include Ship Management, Marine Warranty Surveying, and Offshore Personnel Services.

Additionally, Erria is involved in logistics through Erria Container Services in Vietnam, in service of life-saving and fire fighting equipment through Mermaid Maritime Vietnam, and in manufacturing and distribution of security seals through Cathay Seal in Indonesia.

REVENUE

2023

DKK 201m

ROE 2023

73%

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

221

EBITDA

2023

DKK 7.8m

HQ

LOCATION

Køge, Denmark

YEAR

FOUNDED

1992

Erria in Brief

History

Established as a shipping company in 1992, Erria has evolved into a Danish conglomerate engaged in shipping, offshore operations, logistics, and trading.

Erria was listed on Nasdaq in 2007, reflecting its growth and successful positioning in the maritime and related industries.

The company caters to major international clients who outsource their maritime operations. With a significant presence in Asia, Erria strategically leverages its 20+ years' experience in Vietnam and Singapore.

Erria acquired Mermaid Maritime Vietnam and Cathay Seal in Singapore in 2021 and 2022, respectively,.

100

million

Maritime Services

Maritime

Erria A/S

Services

International Subsidiaries

Erria Container Services Ltd.

Mermaid Maritime Vietnam Company Ltd.

Cathay Seal Pte Ltd.

DKK

101

million

DKK

International

Subsidiaries

5-year Overview

Key figures DKK '000

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

PROFIT / LOSS

Revenue

201,199

157,931

59,076

55,457

57,692

Gross profit

65,511

57,845

29,440

25,799

25,150

EBITDA

7,812

13,214

1,785

94

156

EBIT

6,793

12,058

1,180

-492

-983

Net financials

-1,223

-739

-160

-238

-306

Net profit/loss for the year

4,250

9,344

1,003

-691

-1,355

BALANCE SHEET

Balance sheet total

67,597

69,138

26,631

16,952

19,092

Equity

7,823

3,855

-11,748

-13,424

-12,395

CASH FLOW

Cash flow from operating activities

3,406

11,533

Cash flow from investing activities

-203

-1,961

- hereof investments in PPE

772

461

Cash flow from financing activities

-5,094

-530

Net cash flow

-1,891

9,042

Number of employees

221

244

175

176

181

RATIOS

Gross margin

32.6%

36.6%

49.8%

46.5%

43.6%

Profit margin

3.4%

7.6%

2.0%

-0.9%

-1.7%

Return on assets

10.1%

17.4%

4.4%

-2,9%

-5.1%

Solvency ratio

11.6%

5.6%

-44.1%

-79.2%

-64.9%

Return on equity

72.8%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Letter from the CEO

2023 was a strong year for ERRIA Group, evidenced by 27% revenue growth and positive net profit for the third year in a row. The success is attributable to our long-standing customer relations, strategic acquisitions, key contracts, and efficient management across our subsidiaries.

Financial performance in 2023

Contractor for a major rig mobilization project. This

frequency identification solution (RFID), and we are

With revenue surpassing DKK 200m in 2023, we

complex operation, involving multiple stages from

currently in discussions with a major global player

reached a new milestone in Erria's history. All

Rotterdam to Argentina, showcases our

regarding a potential future partnership.

business areas contributed positively to growth

comprehensive capabilities in marine logistics.

Additionally, the publication of our first

and profitability, except for Erria Container

Erria Container Services

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Services (ECS) owing to a globally challenged

report for Cathay Seal highlights our commitment

shipping container market. Consequently, we

Despite a challenging year for container transport

to sustainable and responsible business practices.

reduced our staff in ECS by 35% in 2023 to

globally, ECS has adapted well. A new 2-year

Acquisitions and Strategic Growth

ensure that the business is fit for purpose.

agreement with Maersk in Vietnam, extending our

Maritime Services

collaboration since 2013, demonstrates our

The integration of Mermaid Maritime Vietnam and

resilience and strategic adaptability in face of

Cathay Seal has been pivotal in our expansion.

Our partnership with Orsted, which commenced in

global economic shifts.

These acquisitions have bolstered our presence in

July 2022, remains a cornerstone of our

Mermaid Maritime Vietnam

Asia and diversified our service offerings,

operations. In 2023, we focused on enhancing the

particularly in the safety and security sectors of the

Orsted fleet, including installing ballast water

Mermaid Maritime was a standout performer in

maritime industry.

treatment systems and planning for future safety

2023, securing multiple significant contracts,

Looking Ahead

and environmental improvements. This

including lifeboat services and an agreement with

relationship, set for five years with an option to

a Vietnamese oil company. These achievements

Our focus remains on providing comprehensive

extend, forms a stable base for expanding

not only underline our commitment to safety but

maritime services, with an emphasis on client

services in sea transport and the energy supply

also position Mermaid as a key player in Vietnam's

collaboration, geographical expansion, particularly

chain.

offshore industry, where we see a strong pipeline

in Asia, and diversification into trading activities.

Offshore Personnel Services involvement in a

well into the future.

We are committed to maintaining our position as a

Cathay Seal

trusted partner in the maritime industry and

Greenland route engineering project has laid the

exploring new opportunities, especially in offshore

groundwork for future engagements in cable

Building on previous successes, Cathay Seal's

wind and expanding Cathay Seal's market

installation, reflecting our growing expertise and

recent 3-year agreement with Maersk represents a

presence.

reputation in this sector.

significant milestone, emphasizing our role in

A highlight for Marine Warranty Services in 2023

securing container contents during transport. We

was being chosen as the Marine Warranty

also see great potential in our proprietary radio

Thank you

Thank you for your continued support as we navigate through these exciting times and lay the groundwork for sustained growth and success.

Sincerely,

Henrik Andersen

CEO, ERRIA A/S

Mission, Vision, Values & Strategy

We develop and simplify optimal maritime solutions.

Vision We provide high quality and cost-effective services to our customers

We are our customers'

Mission preferred supplier of integrated maritime solutions

• A passion for excellence

Values • Open and honest

• Respectful to our customers, employees, and external stakeholders

Customer base

Erria A/S is involved in shipping and shipping

related activities worldwide.

Our customer base include global companies like:

ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023

Business Overview

Maritime Services

Denmark

Maritime

Services

  • Management and operation of ships on behalf of clients.
  • Marine Warranty Survey
  • Offshore Personnel Services

Workforce 2023:

31 employees

Revenue 2023

DKK 100 million

Vietnam

Erria Container

Services Ltd

  • Container depot handling
  • Container maintenance

Workforce 2023:

148 employees

Revenue 2023

DKK 38 million

International subsidiaries

Vietnam Singapore

Mermaid Maritime

Cathay Seal Pte

Vietnam Company Ltd.

Ltd.

• Service of lifesaving and

• Manufacturing and

firefighting equipment,

distribution of high-quality

ensuring safety compliance.

security seals

Workforce 2023:

Workforce 2023:

38 employees

4 employees

Revenue 2023

Revenue 2023

DKK 26 million

DKK 37 million

Strategy & Aspirations

Our Strategy

Our overall strategy is to offer a customer-oriented product portfolio of shipping-related services in close partnership with customers.

We position ourselves as a trusted partner for international clients that are outsourcing their maritime operations.

We supply a comprehensive suite of maritime services that are bundled and supplied in combination with other services or partners. The aim is to supply the customer with an individualised solution, yet at a competitive price due to synergies and economies of scale.

The most important resource of Erria is our competent and motivated employees as well as our agile and flexible organisation. Our experience, expertise and willingness to adapt is what distinguishes us from our competitors.

We pursue growth through close collaboration with customers, geographical expansion in Asia, and strategic diversification into trading activities through our subsidiaries in Vietnam and Singapore.

Strategy & Aspirations

Our Aspirations

Positive Workplace Culture

Internally, Erria Group boasts a positive and inclusive workplace culture. Employee engagement is high, and the organisation is recognised as an employer of choice.

The company invests in employee development, encourages innovation, and fosters a collaborative environment that attracts and retains top talent.

A Leader in Sustainability

Global Expansion

Strong Financial Performance

Erria Group is a leader in sustainability. The

Erria Group has successfully expanded its

Financially, Erria Group is thriving. The

company has implemented eco-friendly

operations globally, tapping into new

company has experienced consistent revenue

practices, reduced its environmental

markets and establishing a strong

growth, high profit margins, and created a

footprint, and it actively contributes to social

international presence.

healthy financial position.

initiatives.

This expansion has been guided by a

This financial strength has enabled the

This commitment to sustainability has not

thorough understanding of local markets,

company to reinvest in research and

only enhanced the company's reputation

cultural nuances, and regulatory

development, expand its market presence,

but also attracted environmentally

environments, allowing Erria Group to

and undertake strategic acquisitions.

conscious customers.

adapt its strategies effectively.

Innovation & Technology Excellence

Erria Group is at the forefront of innovation and technology adoption.

The company has successfully implemented cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency, improve product/service quality, and stay ahead of industry trends.

The organization is recognized for its commitment to staying innovative and agile.

Market Leadership

Mermaid Maritime Vietnam and Cathay Seal has successfully established themselves as market leader in their industries.

Through strategic initiatives, innovative products/services, and effective marketing, Erria Group has gained a significant market share, out-pacing competitors and becoming the preferred choice for customers.

A Diversified & Profitable Portfolio

The company's product or service portfolio is not only diversified but also highly profitable.

Erria Group has identified and capitalized on new business opportunities, expanded into emerging markets, and optimized existing offerings to cater to evolving customer need

Stakeholder Satisfaction

Erria Group has built strong and positive relationships with its stakeholders, including customers, employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates

Stakeholders trust the company's leadership, appreciate its transparency, and feel confident in the long-term sustainability of Erria Group's business.

