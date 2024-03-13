ERRIA ANNUAL REPORT - 2023

Erria in brief

A one-stop shop for maritime services

Erria is a Danish conglomerate involved in shipping, offshore operations, logistics, and trading, serving major international clients who outsource their maritime operations. The company has a significant presence in Asia, where it leverages its extensive 20+ years of experience in Vietnam and Singapore,

Erria offers a diverse range of services through close collaboration with its clients. Its key business sectors include Ship Management, Marine Warranty Surveying, and Offshore Personnel Services.

Additionally, Erria is involved in logistics through Erria Container Services in Vietnam, in service of life-saving and fire fighting equipment through Mermaid Maritime Vietnam, and in manufacturing and distribution of security seals through Cathay Seal in Indonesia.

