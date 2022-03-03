Erste Bank : 03.03.2022 – Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 - Wellington

Log in
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

Boston, MA USA, 3.3.2022

Überblick

Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf

Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.

  1. Emittent: Erste Group Bank AG
  2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)
  3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: Wellington Management Group LLP

Sitz: Boston

Staat: USA

  1. Namen der Aktionäre:
  2. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 2.3.2022
  3. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Prozentanteile der

Prozentanteile

Stimmrechte, die die

Gesamtzahlder

der Stimmrechte,

Finanz-/sonstigen

Summe von

Stimmrechte des

die zu Aktien

Instrumente

7.A + 7.B in %

Emittenten

gehören (7.A)

repräsentieren (7.B.1 +

7.B.2)

Situation am

Tag der

4,90 %

0,01 %

4,91 %

429 800 000

Schwellenberührung

Situation in der

vorherigen Meldung

4,73 %

0,01 %

4,74 %

(sofern anwendbar)

Seite 1

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

Anzahl der Stimmrechte

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte

ISIN der Aktien

Direkt

Indirekt

Direkt

Indirekt

(§ 130 BörseG

(§ 133 BörseG

(§ 130 BörseG

(§ 133 BörseG

2018)

2018)

2018)

2018)

AT0000BAWAG2

21 054 306

4,90 %

Subsumme A

21 054 306

4,90 %

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Anzahl der Stimmrechte

Prozentanteil der

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist

die erworben werden

Stimmrechte

können

ADR

NA

NA

15

0,00 %

Subsumme B.1

15

0,00 %

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist

Physisches oder

Anzahl der

Prozentanteil

Instruments

Cash Settlement

Stimmrechte

der

Stimmrechte

TRS Swaps

05/05/2023

N/A

Cash

4 810

0,00 %

TR Swap

22/05/2023

N/A

Cash

33 899

0,01 %

Subsumme B.2

38 709

0,01 %

Seite 2

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.

VolleKette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz- /sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Direktgehaltene

Direktgehaltene

Name

Direktkontrolliert

Finanz-

Total von beiden

Ziffer

Stimmrechte in

durch Ziffer

/sonstige

(%)

Aktien (%)

Instrumente (%)

Wellington

1

Management

Group LLP

Wellington

2

Group Holdings

1

LLP

Wellington

3

Investment

2

Advisors

Holdings LLP

Wellington

4

Management

3

Global Holdings,

Ltd

Wellington

5

Management

4

0,72 %

0,01 %

0,73 %

International Ltd

Wellington

6

Management

4

0,07 %

0,07 %

Singapore Pte.

Ltd.

Wellington

7

Management

3

4,11 %

4,11 %

Company LLP

  1. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
    Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
  2. Sonstige Kommentare:

Wellington Management Company LLP has crossed above the 4% notification threshold in its own right. Wellington Management Company is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.

Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Boston, MA USA am 3.3.2022

Seite 3

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Boston, MA USA, 3.3.2022

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

  1. Issuer: Erste Group Bank AG
  2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
  3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Wellington Management Group LLP

City: Boston

Country: USA

  1. Name of shareholder(s):
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.3.2022
  3. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through

Total numberof

attached to

financial/other

Total of both in %

voting rights of

shares (7.A)

instruments (7.B.1 +

(7.A + 7.B)

issuer

7.B.2)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

4,90 %

0,01 %

4,91 %

429 800 000

was crossed / reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

4,73 %

0,01 %

4,74 %

Seite 5

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

ISIN Code

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018)

2018)

2018)

2018)

AT0000BAWAG2

21 054 306

4,90 %

SUBTOTAL A

21 054 306

4,90 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Number of voting

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

rights that may be

% of voting rights

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

ADR

NA

NA

15

0,00 %

SUBTOTAL B.1

15

0,00 %

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration

Exercise

Physical /

Number of

% of voting

Date

Period

Cash Settlement

voting rights

rights

TRS Swaps

05/05/2023

N/A

Cash

4 810

0,00 %

TR Swap

22/05/2023

N/A

Cash

33 899

0,01 %

SUBTOTAL B.2

38 709

0,01 %

Seite 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 15:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
