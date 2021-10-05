Log in
    EBS   AT0000652011

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
  Report
Erste Bank : 05.10.2021 - Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Investor information

Vienna, 5 October 2021

Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

This publication is made within the framework programme published on 18 June 2019 regarding the envisaged disposal and purchase of Erste Group Bank AG shares by the savings banks specified in the framework programme.

Savings banks have conducted the following transaction in Erste Group Bank AG shares:

Purchase on the stock exchange:

  • Date of the transaction: 1 October 2021
  • The shares were purchased on the Vienna Stock Exchange
  • Class of shares: Voting no-par value bearer shares (ordinary shares) in Erste Group Bank AG
  • Volume of purchased shares: 8,000 shares
  • Percentage of issued share capital purchased under the programme authorised by the general meeting to-date: 0.6592%, thereof percentage of issued share capital of this transaction: 0.0019%
  • Maximum and minimum share price: EUR 37.60 / EUR 37.60
  • Weighted average price of the purchased shares: EUR 37.60
  • Total value of purchased shares: EUR 300,800

For more information, please contact:

Erste Group, Investor Relations, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria

Email:

investor.relations@erstegroup.com

Internet:

http://www.erstegroup.com/investorrelations

http://twitter.com/ErsteGroupIR

http://slideshare.net/Erste_Group

Thomas Sommerauer

Tel +43 5 0100 17326,

Email: thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com

Peter Makray

Tel +43 5 0100

16878,

Email: peter.makray@erstegroup.com

Simone Pilz

Tel +43 5 0100

13036,

Email: simone.pilz@erstegroup.com

Gerald Krames

Tel +43 5 0100

12751,

Email: gerald.krames@erstegroup.com

This information is also available on http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/news and on the Erste Group Investor Relations App for iPad, iPhone and Android (http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/ir-service).

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 526 M 8 728 M 8 728 M
Net income 2021 1 512 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 15 192 M 17 651 M 17 620 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 45 124
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Erste Group Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 37,47 €
Average target price 38,30 €
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Spalt Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Dörfler Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Rödler Chairman-Supervisory Board
David O'Mahony Chief Operating Officer
Jan Meindert Homan First Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG50.24%17 651
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.38%498 873
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.99%364 702
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%242 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%196 575
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%193 083