Erste Bank : 05.10.2021 - Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Investor information Vienna, 5 October 2021

Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

This publication is made within the framework programme published on 18 June 2019 regarding the envisaged disposal and purchase of Erste Group Bank AG shares by the savings banks specified in the framework programme.

Savings banks have conducted the following transaction in Erste Group Bank AG shares:

Purchase on the stock exchange:

Date of the transaction: 1 October 2021

The shares were purchased on the Vienna Stock Exchange

Class of shares: Voting no-par value bearer shares (ordinary shares) in Erste Group Bank AG

no-par value bearer shares (ordinary shares) in Erste Group Bank AG Volume of purchased shares: 8,000 shares

Percentage of issued share capital purchased under the programme authorised by the general meeting to-date: 0.6592%, thereof percentage of issued share capital of this transaction: 0.0019%

to-date: 0.6592%, thereof percentage of issued share capital of this transaction: 0.0019% Maximum and minimum share price: EUR 37.60 / EUR 37.60

Weighted average price of the purchased shares: EUR 37.60

Total value of purchased shares: EUR 300,800

For more information, please contact:

Erste Group, Investor Relations, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria

Email: investor.relations@erstegroup.com Internet: http://www.erstegroup.com/investorrelations http://twitter.com/ErsteGroupIR http://slideshare.net/Erste_Group Thomas Sommerauer Tel +43 5 0100 17326, Email: thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com Peter Makray Tel +43 5 0100 16878, Email: peter.makray@erstegroup.com Simone Pilz Tel +43 5 0100 13036, Email: simone.pilz@erstegroup.com Gerald Krames Tel +43 5 0100 12751, Email: gerald.krames@erstegroup.com

This information is also available on http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/news and on the Erste Group Investor Relations App for iPad, iPhone and Android (http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/ir-service).