Erste Bank : 06.10.2020 - Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Investor information
Vienna, 6 October 2020
Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
This publication is made within the framework programme published on 18 June 2019 regarding the envisaged disposal and purchase of Erste Group Bank AG shares by the savings banks specified in the framework programme.
Savings banks have conducted the following transaction in Erste Group Bank AG shares:
Purchase on the stock exchange:
-
Date of the transaction: 28, 30 September and 1 October 2020 o thereof 26,029 shares on 28 September 2020
o thereof 15,000 shares on 30 September 2020 o thereof 25,000 shares on 1 October 2020
-
The shares were purchased on the Vienna Stock Exchange
-
Class of shares: Voting no-par value bearer shares (ordinary shares) in Erste Group Bank AG
-
Volume of purchased shares: 66,029 shares
-
Percentage of issued share capital purchased under the programme authorised by the general meeting to-date: 0.6346%, thereof percentage of issued share capital of this transaction: 0.0154%
-
Maximum and minimum share price: EUR 18.00 / EUR 17.50
-
Weighted average price of the purchased shares: EUR 17.929
-
Total value of purchased shares: EUR 1,183,862
