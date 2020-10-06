Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/06 03:38:46 am
18.353 EUR   +1.59%
Erste Bank : 06.10.2020 - Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

10/06/2020 | 03:15am EDT

Investor information

Vienna, 6 October 2020

Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

This publication is made within the framework programme published on 18 June 2019 regarding the envisaged disposal and purchase of Erste Group Bank AG shares by the savings banks specified in the framework programme.

Savings banks have conducted the following transaction in Erste Group Bank AG shares:

Purchase on the stock exchange:

  • Date of the transaction: 28, 30 September and 1 October 2020 o thereof 26,029 shares on 28 September 2020
    o thereof 15,000 shares on 30 September 2020 o thereof 25,000 shares on 1 October 2020
  • The shares were purchased on the Vienna Stock Exchange
  • Class of shares: Voting no-par value bearer shares (ordinary shares) in Erste Group Bank AG
  • Volume of purchased shares: 66,029 shares
  • Percentage of issued share capital purchased under the programme authorised by the general meeting to-date: 0.6346%, thereof percentage of issued share capital of this transaction: 0.0154%
  • Maximum and minimum share price: EUR 18.00 / EUR 17.50
  • Weighted average price of the purchased shares: EUR 17.929
  • Total value of purchased shares: EUR 1,183,862

For more information, please contact:

Erste Group, Investor Relations, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria

Email:

investor.relations@erstegroup.com

Internet:

http://www.erstegroup.com/investorrelations

http://twitter.com/ErsteGroupIR

http://slideshare.net/Erste_Group

Thomas Sommerauer

Tel +43 5 0100 17326,

Email: thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com

Peter Makray

Tel +43 5 0100

16878,

Email: peter.makray@erstegroup.com

Simone Pilz

Tel +43 5 0100

13036,

Email: simone.pilz@erstegroup.com

Gerald Krames

Tel +43 5 0100

12751,

Email: gerald.krames@erstegroup.com

This information is also available on http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/news and on the Erste Group Investor Relations App for iPad, iPhone and Android (http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/ir-service).

1/1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 07:14:06 UTC
