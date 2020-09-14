Erste Bank : 14.09.2020 - Announcement pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec. 134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act – Changes of significant shareholdings
09/14/2020 | 04:55am EDT
Investor information
Vienna, 14 September 2020
Announcement pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec. 134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act - Changes of significant shareholdings
Erste Group Bank AG informs the public pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec.134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act that BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, United States of America, as of 11 September 2020 held 17,076,305 or 3.97% of voting rights attached to shares (previously 4.01%) and 200,159 or 0.05% of voting rights through financial instruments (previously 0.02%) in Erste Group Bank AG (rounded stake in share capital of 4.02% compared to previously 4.03%), thus combined more than 4% of Erste Group Bank AG's share capital (EUR 859,600,000 divided into 429,800,000 voting no-par value bearer shares - ordinary shares).
Additional details as per esma notification:
Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting rights that may be
% of voting rights
acquired if the instrument is exercised
Securities Lent
N/A
N/A
187,962
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
187,962
0.04%
Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec.
131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG
2018
Type of instrument
Expiration
Exercise
Physical / Cash Settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Date
Period
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
12,197
0.00%
SUBTOTAL
12,197
0.00%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
