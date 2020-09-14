Log in
Erste Bank : 14.09.2020 - Announcement pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec. 134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act – Changes of significant shareholdings

09/14/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Investor information

Vienna, 14 September 2020

Announcement pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec. 134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act - Changes of significant shareholdings

Erste Group Bank AG informs the public pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec.134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act that BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, United States of America, as of 11 September 2020 held 17,076,305 or 3.97% of voting rights attached to shares (previously 4.01%) and 200,159 or 0.05% of voting rights through financial instruments (previously 0.02%) in Erste Group Bank AG (rounded stake in share capital of 4.02% compared to previously 4.03%), thus combined more than 4% of Erste Group Bank AG's share capital (EUR 859,600,000 divided into 429,800,000 voting no-par value bearer shares - ordinary shares).

Additional details as per esma notification:

Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Number of voting rights that may be

% of voting rights

acquired if the instrument is exercised

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

187,962

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

187,962

0.04%

Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec.

131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG

2018

Type of instrument

Expiration

Exercise

Physical / Cash Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Date

Period

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

12,197

0.00%

SUBTOTAL

12,197

0.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other

Total of both

No.

Name

controlled

directly(%)

instruments

(%)

by No.

held directly(%)

1

BlackRock, Inc.

2

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

1

3

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

2

4

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

3

5

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

4

6

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

5

7

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

6

8

Trident Merger, LLC

1

9

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

8

10

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

5

11

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

10

12

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

11

13

BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.

11

14

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

13

15

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

14

16

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

10

17

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

5

18

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

17

19

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

18

20

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

19

21

BlackRock Group Limited

20

22

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

21

23

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

22

24

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

23

25

BlackRock International Limited

21

26

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

22

1/2

27

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

22

28

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

3

29

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

28

30

BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.

29

31

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

17

32

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

31

33

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

32

34

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

3

35

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

34

36

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

35

37

BlackRock Fund Advisors

36

38

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

36

For more information, please contact:

Erste Group, Investor Relations, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria

Email:

investor.relations@erstegroup.com

Internet:

http://www.erstegroup.com/investorrelations

http://twitter.com/ErsteGroupIR

http://slideshare.net/Erste_Group

Thomas Sommerauer

Tel +43 5 0100

17326

Email: thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com

Peter Makray

Tel +43 5 0100

16878

Email: peter.makray@erstegroup.com

Simone Pilz

Tel +43 5 0100

13036

Email: simone.pilz@erstegroup.com

Gerald Krames

Tel +43 5 0100

12751

Email: gerald.krames@erstegroup.com

This information is also available at http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/news and on the Erste Group Investor Relations App for iPad, iPhone and Android https://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/ir-service.

2/2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:54:12 UTC
