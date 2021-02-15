Erste Bank : 15.02.2021 - 2nd Announcement pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec. 134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act – Changes of significant shareholdings

Investor information
Vienna, 15 February 2021
2nd Announcement pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec. 134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act - Changes of significant shareholdings
Erste Group Bank AG informs the public pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec.134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act that BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, United States of America, as of 11 February 2021 held 16,885,688 or 3.93% of voting rights attached to shares (previously 3.94%) and 137,656 or 0.03% of voting rights through financial instruments (previously 0.10%) in Erste Group Bank AG (rounded stake in share capital of 3.96% compared to previously 4.04%), thus combined less than 4% of Erste Group Bank AG's share capital (EUR 859,600,000 divided into 429,800,000 voting no-par value bearer shares - ordinary shares).
Additional details as per esma notification:
|
Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
Securities Lent
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
137,151
|
0.03%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
137,151
|
0.03%
|
Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|
Physical / Cash Settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
505
|
0.00%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
505
|
0.00%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
No.
|
Name
|
Directly controlled by No.
|
Shares held directly (%)
|
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|
Total of both (%)
|
1
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
2
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
1
|
3
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
2
|
4
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
3
|
5
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
4
|
6
|
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|
5
|
7
|
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
6
|
8
|
Trident Merger, LLC
|
1
|
9
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
8
|
10
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
5
|
11
|
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
10
|
12
|
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|
11
|
13
|
BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.
|
11
|
14
|
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|
13
|
15
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
14
|
16
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
10
|
17
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
5
|
18
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
17
|
19
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
18
|
20
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
19
|
21
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
20
|
22
|
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
21
|
23
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
22
|
24
|
BlackRock International Limited
|
21
|
25
|
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|
22
|
26
|
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|
25
|
27
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
22
|
28
|
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
3
|
29
|
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
28
|
30
|
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|
17
|
31
|
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|
30
|
32
|
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
31
|
33
|
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
3
|
34
|
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
33
|
35
|
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
34
|
36
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
35
|
37
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
35
|
38
|
Amethyst Intermediate LLC
|
9
|
39
|
Aperio Holdings LLC
|
38
|
40
|
Aperio Group, LLC
|
39
For more information, please contact:
Erste Group, Investor Relations, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria
Email: investor.relations@erstegroup.com
Internet:http://www.erstegroup.com/investorrelationshttp://twitter.com/ErsteGroupIRhttp://slideshare.net/Erste_Group
|
Thomas Sommerauer
|
Tel +43 5 0100 17326
|
Email: thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com
|
Peter Makray
|
Tel +43 5 0100 16878
|
Email: peter.makray@erstegroup.com
|
Simone Pilz
|
Tel +43 5 0100 13036
|
Email: simone.pilz@erstegroup.com
|
Gerald Krames
|
Tel +43 5 0100 12751
|
Email: gerald.krames@erstegroup.com
This information is also available athttp://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/newsand on the Erste Group Investor Relations App for iPad, iPhone and Androidhttps://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/ir-service.
