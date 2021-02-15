Log in
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
Erste Bank : 15.02.2021 - 2nd Announcement pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec. 134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act – Changes of significant shareholdings

02/15/2021
Investor information

Vienna, 15 February 2021

2nd Announcement pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec. 134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act - Changes of significant shareholdings

Erste Group Bank AG informs the public pursuant to sec. 135 para. 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with sec.134 para. 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act that BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, United States of America, as of 11 February 2021 held 16,885,688 or 3.93% of voting rights attached to shares (previously 3.94%) and 137,656 or 0.03% of voting rights through financial instruments (previously 0.10%) in Erste Group Bank AG (rounded stake in share capital of 3.96% compared to previously 4.04%), thus combined less than 4% of Erste Group Bank AG's share capital (EUR 859,600,000 divided into 429,800,000 voting no-par value bearer shares - ordinary shares).

Additional details as per esma notification:

Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

137,151

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

137,151

0.03%

Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Physical / Cash Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

505

0.00%

SUBTOTAL

505

0.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.

Name

Directly controlled by No.

Shares held directly (%)

Financial/other instruments held directly (%)

Total of both (%)

1

BlackRock, Inc.

2

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

1

3

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

2

4

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

3

5

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

4

6

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

5

7

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

6

8

Trident Merger, LLC

1

9

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

8

10

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

5

11

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

10

12

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

11

13

BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.

11

14

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

13

15

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

14

16

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

10

17

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

5

18

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

17

19

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

18

20

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

19

21

BlackRock Group Limited

20

22

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

21

23

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

22

24

BlackRock International Limited

21

25

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

22

26

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

25

27

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

22

28

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

3

29

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

28

30

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

17

31

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

30

32

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

31

33

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

3

34

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

33

35

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

34

36

BlackRock Fund Advisors

35

37

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

35

38

Amethyst Intermediate LLC

9

39

Aperio Holdings LLC

38

40

Aperio Group, LLC

39

For more information, please contact:

Erste Group, Investor Relations, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria

Email: investor.relations@erstegroup.com

Internet:http://www.erstegroup.com/investorrelationshttp://twitter.com/ErsteGroupIRhttp://slideshare.net/Erste_Group

Thomas Sommerauer

Tel +43 5 0100 17326

Email: thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com

Peter Makray

Tel +43 5 0100 16878

Email: peter.makray@erstegroup.com

Simone Pilz

Tel +43 5 0100 13036

Email: simone.pilz@erstegroup.com

Gerald Krames

Tel +43 5 0100 12751

Email: gerald.krames@erstegroup.com

This information is also available athttp://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/newsand on the Erste Group Investor Relations App for iPad, iPhone and Androidhttps://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/ir-service.

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 11:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
