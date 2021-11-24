Log in
    EBS   AT0000652011

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
  Report
Erste Bank : 24.11.2021 - Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 - BlackRock

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

London, 23.11.2021

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

  1. Issuer: Erste Group Bank AG
  2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
  3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A.

  1. Name of shareholder(s):
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.11.2021
  3. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through

Total numberof

attached to

financial/other

Total of both in %

voting rights of

shares (7.A)

instruments (7.B.1 +

(7.A + 7.B)

issuer

7.B.2)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

4,99 %

0,06 %

5,05 %

429 800 000

was crossed / reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

5,07 %

0,07 %

5,13 %

Seite 1

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

ISIN Code

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018)

2018)

2018)

2018)

AT0000652011

21 426 431

4,99 %

SUBTOTAL A

21 426 431

4,99 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Number of voting

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

rights that may be

% of voting rights

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

57 594

0,01 %

SUBTOTAL B.1

57 594

0,01 %

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration

Exercise

Physical /

Number of

% of voting

Date

Period

Cash Settlement

voting rights

rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

212 199

0,05 %

SUBTOTAL B.2

212 199

0,05 %

Seite 2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other

Total of both

No.

Name

instruments

controlled by No.

directly(%)

(%)

held

directly(%)

1

BlackRock, Inc.

2

BlackRock

1

Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock

3

Financial

2

Management,

Inc.

BlackRock

4

International

3

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey

5

International

4

Holdings L.P.

BlackRock

6

Australia Holdco

5

Pty. Ltd.

BlackRock

Investment

7

Management

6

(Australia)

Limited

8

Trident Merger,

1

LLC

BlackRock

9

Investment

8

Management,

LLC

BlackRock

10

(Singapore)

5

Holdco Pte. Ltd.

11

BlackRock HK

10

Holdco Limited

BlackRock

Asset

12

Management

11

North Asia

Limited

13

BlackRock Lux

11

Finco S.à r.l.

BlackRock

14

Japan Holdings

13

GK

15

BlackRock

14

Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock

16

(Singapore)

10

Limited

17

BlackRock

5

Holdco 3, LLC

18

BlackRock

17

Cayman 1 LP

19

BlackRock

18

Cayman West

Seite 3

Bay Finco

Limited

BlackRock

20

Cayman West

19

Bay IV Limited

21

BlackRock

20

Group Limited

BlackRock

22

Finance Europe

21

Limited

BlackRock

23

Investment

22

Management

(UK) Limited

BlackRock

24

International

21

Limited

BlackRock

25

(Netherlands)

22

B.V.

BlackRock

26

Asset

25

Management

Deutschland AG

BlackRock

27

Advisors (UK)

22

Limited

BlackRock

28

Capital

3

Holdings, Inc.

29

BlackRock

28

Advisors, LLC

BlackRock

30

Canada

17

Holdings LP

BlackRock

31

Canada

30

Holdings ULC

BlackRock

32

Asset

31

Management

Canada Limited

33

BlackRock

3

Holdco 4, LLC

34

BlackRock

33

Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock

35

Delaware

34

Holdings Inc.

36

BlackRock Fund

35

Advisors

BlackRock

Institutional

37

Trust Company,

35

National

Association

Amethyst

38

Intermediate

9

LLC

39

Aperio Holdings

38

LLC

40

Aperio Group,

39

LLC

9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -

Seite 4

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

London am 23.11.2021

Seite 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
