Erste Bank : 24.11.2021 - Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 - BlackRock

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 23.11.2021
Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
-
Issuer: Erste Group Bank AG
-
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
-
Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.
-
Name of shareholder(s):
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.11.2021
-
Total positions
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
through
|
|
Total numberof
|
|
attached to
|
financial/other
|
Total of both in %
|
voting rights of
|
|
shares (7.A)
|
instruments (7.B.1 +
|
(7.A + 7.B)
|
issuer
|
|
|
7.B.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation on the
|
|
|
|
|
date on which threshold
|
4,99 %
|
0,06 %
|
5,05 %
|
429 800 000
|
was crossed / reached
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if applicable)
|
5,07 %
|
0,07 %
|
5,13 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seite 1
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
ISIN Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
(Sec 130 BörseG
|
(Sec 133 BörseG
|
(Sec 130 BörseG
|
(Sec 133 BörseG
|
|
2018)
|
|
2018)
|
2018)
|
2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AT0000652011
|
|
|
21 426 431
|
|
4,99 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
|
21 426 431
|
4,99 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
|
|
|
Number of voting
|
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|
rights that may be
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
acquired if the
|
|
|
|
|
instrument is exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Lent
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
57 594
|
0,01 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.1
|
57 594
|
0,01 %
|
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise
|
Physical /
|
Number of
|
% of voting
|
Date
|
Period
|
Cash Settlement
|
voting rights
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
212 199
|
0,05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B.2
|
212 199
|
0,05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seite 2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
|
|
Directly
|
Shares held
|
Financial/other
|
Total of both
|
No.
|
Name
|
instruments
|
controlled by No.
|
directly(%)
|
(%)
|
|
|
held
|
directly(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
BlackRock
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Financial
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Management,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
International
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
International
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Australia Holdco
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pty. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Management
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Australia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Trident Merger,
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Investment
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
Management,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
(Singapore)
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
BlackRock HK
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
Holdco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Management
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
BlackRock Lux
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
Finco S.à r.l.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Japan Holdings
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
GK
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
BlackRock
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
(Singapore)
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
BlackRock
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
BlackRock
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
BlackRock
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman West
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seite 3
|
|
Bay Finco
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Cayman West
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
BlackRock
|
20
|
|
|
|
Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Finance Europe
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
Investment
|
22
|
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(UK) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
International
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
(Netherlands)
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Asset
|
25
|
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deutschland AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
Advisors (UK)
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Capital
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
BlackRock
|
28
|
|
|
|
Advisors, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Canada
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings LP
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
Canada
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings ULC
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
Asset
|
31
|
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada Limited
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
BlackRock
|
3
|
|
|
|
Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
BlackRock
|
33
|
|
|
|
Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
Delaware
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
BlackRock Fund
|
35
|
|
|
|
Advisors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
Trust Company,
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
National
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amethyst
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
Intermediate
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
Aperio Holdings
|
38
|
|
|
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
Aperio Group,
|
39
|
|
|
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -
Seite 4
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.
London am 23.11.2021
Seite 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.