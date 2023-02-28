Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Erste Group Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBS   AT0000652011

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:26:17 2023-02-28 am EST
35.83 EUR   +1.40%
Erste Bank Beats 4Q Profit Expectations on Stronger Net Interest Income

02/28/2023 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl


Erste Group Bank AG said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit beat expectations as net interest income surged on the back of rate hikes and loan growth.

The Austrian lender's quarterly net profit was 517.7 million euros ($549.3 million), up from the EUR472.0 million in the same period last year.

The result beat a company-compiled consensus of EUR480.0 million.

The bank's net interest income jumped 20% on year to EUR1.57 billion, particularly due to rate hikes in Austria and Romania, offset partly by adverse tiering effects in Austria and Slovakia and the effects of legislation on retail and small-and-medium businesses in Hungary, it said.

Its net fee and commission income rose 1.5% to EUR622.5 million, boosted by increased income in its lending business, Erste said.

The lender, which focuses on central and eastern Europe, kept its key 2023 target of return on tangible equity--a profitability measure--of 13%-15%, adding that it expects its core markets to avoid recession in 2023 and post real GDP growth of up to 3% in 2023 as inflationary pressures subside.

Erste expects net loan growth in the mid-single digits, net interest income growth of around 10% and sees net fee and commission income rising in the mid-single digits in 2023.

The outlook puts it on a path to achieve a cost-to-income ratio of around 52% by 2024, from 53.4% in 2022, it said.

The Vienna-based company declared a dividend of EUR1.90 a share for 2022.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0215ET

Financials
Sales 2022 8 533 M 9 040 M 9 040 M
Net income 2022 2 026 M 2 146 M 2 146 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 14 386 M 15 241 M 15 241 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 45 078
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Erste Group Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 35,33 €
Average target price 41,96 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willibald Cernko Chief Executive & Retail Officer
Stefan Dörfler Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Rödler Chairman-Supervisory Board
David O'Mahony Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Lachs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG18.16%15 241
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205