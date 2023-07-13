About Hidroelectrica

Hidroelectrica is the leading provider of hydroelectric energy and the top-ranked energy generator in Romania; it is now also diversifying into wind farms and solar plants. Currently, the company provides approximately 29 percent of Romania's electricity demand. Hidroelectrica has a hydropower capacity of 6.3 GW, operates 108 MW onshore wind generation and covers 8 percent of the energy retail market in the country (status: December 2022). The utility plans to add another 2 GW of solar, 1 GW of wind and 300 MW of hydropower capacity in the coming years.

About Fondul Proprietatea

Fondul Proprietatea was established by law in Romania in 2005 to indemnify persons whose assets were abusively expropriated by the country's previous communist regime by granting shares in Fondul Proprietatea to the respective persons proportionate to their losses. Fondul Proprietatea owns stakes in various state-owned companies; however, over the years, Fondul Proprietatea has divested itself of most of its holdings, often via the stock exchange.