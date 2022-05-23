Erste Bank : Notificare - detineri > 5%

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 20.5.2022
Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
Issuer: Erste Group Bank AG
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.
Name of shareholder(s):
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:19.5.2022
Total positions
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
through
Total numberof
attached to
financial/other
Total of both in %
voting rights of
shares (7.A)
instruments (7.B.1 +
(7.A + 7.B)
issuer
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
5,04 %
0,09 %
5,13 %
429 800 000
was crossed / reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
4,94 %
0,09 %
5,03 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
ISIN Code
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
2018)
2018)
2018)
AT0000652011
21 660 523
5,04 %
SUBTOTAL A
21 660 523
5,04 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Number of voting
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
rights that may be
% of voting rights
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
Securities lent
N/A
N/A
53 349
0,01 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
53 349
0,01 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration
Exercise
Physical /
Number of
% of voting
Date
Period
Cash Settlement
voting rights
rights
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
349 356
0,08 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
349 356
0,08 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other
Total of both
No.
Name
instruments
controlled by No.
directly(%)
(%)
held
directly(%)
1
BlackRock, Inc.
2
BlackRock
1
Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock
3
Financial
2
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock
4
International
3
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey
5
International
4
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock
6
Australia Holdco
5
Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock
Investment
7
Management
6
(Australia)
Limited
8
Trident Merger,
1
LLC
BlackRock
9
Investment
8
Management,
LLC
BlackRock
10
(Singapore)
5
Holdco Pte. Ltd.
11
BlackRock HK
10
Holdco Limited
BlackRock
Asset
12
Management
11
North Asia
Limited
13
BlackRock Lux
11
Finco S.à r.l.
BlackRock
14
Japan Holdings
13
GK
15
BlackRock
14
Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock
16
(Singapore)
10
Limited
17
BlackRock
5
Holdco 3, LLC
18
BlackRock
17
Cayman 1 LP
19
BlackRock
18
Cayman West
Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock
20
Cayman West
19
Bay IV Limited
21
BlackRock
20
Group Limited
BlackRock
22
Finance Europe
21
Limited
BlackRock
23
Investment
22
Management
(UK) Limited
BlackRock
24
International
21
Limited
BlackRock
25
(Netherlands)
22
B.V.
BlackRock
26
Asset
25
Management
Deutschland AG
BlackRock
27
Advisors (UK)
22
Limited
BlackRock
28
Capital
3
Holdings, Inc.
29
BlackRock
28
Advisors, LLC
BlackRock
30
Canada
17
Holdings LP
BlackRock
31
Canada
30
Holdings ULC
BlackRock
32
Asset
31
Management
Canada Limited
33
BlackRock
3
Holdco 4, LLC
34
BlackRock
33
Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock
35
Delaware
34
Holdings Inc.
36
BlackRock Fund
35
Advisors
BlackRock
Institutional
37
Trust Company,
35
National
Association
Amethyst
38
Intermediate
9
LLC
39
Aperio Holdings
38
LLC
40
Aperio Group,
39
LLC
9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%
London am 20.5.2022
