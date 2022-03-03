Erste Bank : Notificari - detineri < 5%

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.

VolleKette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz- /sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Direktgehaltene Direktgehaltene Name Direktkontrolliert Finanz- Total von beiden Ziffer Stimmrechte in durch Ziffer /sonstige (%) Aktien (%) Instrumente (%) Wellington 1 Management Group LLP Wellington 2 Group Holdings 1 LLP Wellington 3 Investment 2 Advisors Holdings LLP Wellington 4 Management 3 Global Holdings, Ltd Wellington 5 Management 4 0,72 % 0,01 % 0,73 % International Ltd Wellington 6 Management 4 0,07 % 0,07 % Singapore Pte. Ltd. Wellington 7 Management 3 4,11 % 4,11 % Company LLP

Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten Sonstige Kommentare:

Wellington Management Company LLP has crossed above the 4% notification threshold in its own right. Wellington Management Company is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.

Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.

Boston, MA USA am 3.3.2022

