Erste Bank : Notificari - detineri < 5%

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
London, UK, 8.3.2022
Überblick
Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf
Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt.
Emittent: Erste Group Bank AG
Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)
Meldepflichtige Person
Name: Wellington Management Group LLP
Sitz: Boston
Staat: United States
Namen der Aktionäre:
Datum der Schwellenberührung:7.3.2022
Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
Prozentanteile der
Prozentanteile
Stimmrechte, die die
Gesamtzahlder
der Stimmrechte,
Finanz-/sonstigen
Summe von
Stimmrechte des
die zu Aktien
Instrumente
7.A + 7.B in %
Emittenten
gehören (7.A)
repräsentieren (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)
Situation am
Tag der
4,74 %
0,01 %
4,75 %
429 800 000
Schwellenberührung
Situation in der
vorherigen Meldung
5,10 %
0,01 %
5,11 %
(sofern anwendbar)
Seite 1
Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:
A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören
Anzahl der Stimmrechte
Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
ISIN der Aktien
Direkt
Indirekt
Direkt
Indirekt
(§ 130 BörseG
(§ 133 BörseG
(§ 130 BörseG
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
2018)
2018)
2018)
AT0000652011
20 368 951
4,74 %
Subsumme A
20 368 951
4,74 %
B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018
Anzahl der Stimmrechte
Prozentanteil der
Art des Instruments
Verfalldatum
Ausübungsfrist
die erworben werden
Stimmrechte
können
ADR
N/A
N/A
15
0,00 %
Subsumme B.1
15
0,00 %
B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
Art des
Verfalldatum
Ausübungsfrist
Physisches oder
Anzahl der
Prozentanteil
Instruments
Cash Settlement
Stimmrechte
der
Stimmrechte
TR Swap
22/05/2023
N/A
Cash
33 899
0,01 %
Subsumme B.2
33 899
0,01 %
Seite 2
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.
VolleKette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz- /sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
Direktgehaltene
Direktgehaltene
Name
Direktkontrolliert
Finanz-
Total von beiden
Ziffer
Stimmrechte in
durch Ziffer
/sonstige
(%)
Aktien (%)
Instrumente (%)
Wellington
1
Management
Group LLP
Wellington
2
Group Holdings
1
LLP
Wellington
3
Investment
2
Advisors
Holdings LLP
Wellington
4
Management
3
Global Holdings,
Ltd
Wellington
5
Management
4
0,82 %
0,01 %
0,83 %
International Ltd
Wellington
6
Management
4
0,07 %
0,07 %
Singapore Pte.
Ltd.
Wellington
7
Management
3
3,85 %
3,85 %
Company LLP
Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
Sonstige Kommentare:
Wellington Management Company LLP has also crossed below the 4 % notification threshold in its own right. Wellington Management Company is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts.
Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP.
London, UK am 8.3.2022
Seite 3
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, UK, 8.3.2022
Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
Issuer: Erste Group Bank AG
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Wellington Management Group LLP
City: Boston
Country: United States
Name of shareholder(s):
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:7.3.2022
Total positions
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
through
Total numberof
attached to
financial/other
Total of both in %
voting rights of
shares (7.A)
instruments (7.B.1 +
(7.A + 7.B)
issuer
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
4,74 %
0,01 %
4,75 %
429 800 000
was crossed / reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
5,10 %
0,01 %
5,11 %
Seite 5
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
ISIN Code
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
2018)
2018)
2018)
AT0000652011
20 368 951
4,74 %
SUBTOTAL A
20 368 951
4,74 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Number of voting
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
rights that may be
% of voting rights
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
ADR
N/A
N/A
15
0,00 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
15
0,00 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration
Exercise
Physical /
Number of
% of voting
Date
Period
Cash Settlement
voting rights
rights
TR Swap
22/05/2023
N/A
Cash
33 899
0,01 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
33 899
0,01 %
Seite 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:32:10 UTC.