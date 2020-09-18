Log in
Erste Bank : Peter Bosek to leave Erste Group and become CEO of Luminor Bank

09/18/2020 | 04:40am EDT
Investor informationen 2020
 18.09.2020 - Peter Bosek to leave Erste Group and become CEO of Luminor Bank

Erste Bank Oesterreich (EBOe) CEO Peter Bosek today announced that, after 24 years at Erste including more than 13 years in various management board positions, he will resign as the bank's chief executive officer and step down from Erste Group's managing board. Bosek will be taking on the CEO role at Luminor Bank AS in the Baltics.

Peter Bosek will remain in his current roles until 31 December 2020, working with the management and supervisory board teams of both Erste Bank and Erste Group to ensure a smooth transition. Further announcements on the succession process will be made in due time.

Commenting on Peter Bosek's contribution to Erste, supervisory board chairman Friedrich Rödler said: 'Together with his management team, Peter has established Erste Bank as the leading bank in Austria. As a member of Erste Group's management board, he was also instrumental in consolidating our presence in CEE and establishing Erste as the frontrunner in digital banking across the region, not least thanks to the success of George, Erste's digital banking platform.'

Erste Group CEO Bernd Spalt added: 'Working together with Peter over the past two decades in different constellations was a great pleasure and honour. He will always be part of the Erste family and we all wish him the very best of luck for the future and his new challenge.'

'Erste Bank and Sparkasse and the Erste Group have been my home for almost a quarter of a century and I am extremely proud to have played a role in making Erste the leading banking group in our region. I have helped steer Erste through periods of booming growth and ones marked by significant challenges, but I know that I will be leaving Erste as a bank that's uniquely well-positioned to continue providing its customers with the very best in banking.'

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:39:09 UTC
