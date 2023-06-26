The Group ESG Office, which is assigned to the CEO division, acts as an advisor to the Executive Board on ESG strategies and targets. It develops central ESG policies, defines ESG governance and financing rules. It also ensures transparency on the results of the sustainability measures of Erste Group and its local ESG offices.

About Ulrike Gehmacher

Ulrike Gehmacher joins from Immofinanz AG, where she was most recently Head of Group ESG, responsible for developing the sustainability strategy and decarbonization plan until 2040. Prior to that, she worked at RHI Magnesita, a London-listed FTSE 250 company, in various roles focusing on sustainability and climate change - most recently as Vice President Global Sustainability. She started her career at the Coca-Cola CEE headquarters in Vienna, where she held several positions in Public Affairs and Corporate Communications and was also responsible for various ESG agendas. She studied Communication Science and has a Diploma in Executive Management (both at Donau-University Krems).