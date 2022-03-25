Erste Bank : Unconsolidated Financial Statements under Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) 2021
03/25/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Erste GroupBank AG
Financial Statements 2021
I. Balance Sheet of Erste Group Bank AG as of 31 December 2021
in EUR or in EUR thousand
Dec 21
Dec 20
Assets
1. Cash in hand, balances with central banks
18,859,481,697.79
17,420,983
2. Treasury bills and other bills eligible for refinancing with central banks
5,405,454,904.55
4,898,136
a) treasury bills and similar securities
5,405,454,904.55
4,898,136
b) other bills eligible for refinancing with central banks
0.00
0
3. Loans and advances to credit institutions
22,928,850,079.58
21,368,924
a) repayable on demand
1,250,789,737.40
1,260,580
b) other loans and advances
21,678,060,342.18
20,108,344
4. Loans and advances to customers
19,075,168,948.43
16,792,700
5. Debt securities and other fixed-income securities
4,810,129,788.90
3,874,932
a) issued by public bodies
750,281,377.00
845,796
b) issued by other borrowers
4,059,848,411.90
3,029,136
of which: own debt securities
1,587,532,094.64
846,778
6. Shares and other variable-yield securities
1,185,302,200.88
1,186,461
7. Participating interests
130,696,025.09
137,102
of which: in credit institutions
49,335,589.50
55,247
8. Shares in affiliated companies
8,454,525,458.41
7,366,746
of which: in credit institutions
7,681,806,997.73
6,656,013
9. Intangible fixed assets
22,612,349.11
23,342
10. Tangible fixed assets
141,213,765.17
98,543
of which: land and buildings used by the credit institution for its own business operations
4,192,623.34
3,485
11. Shares in a controlling company
0.00
0
of which: par value
0.00
0
12. Other assets
3,267,534,508.79
3,691,227
13. Subscribed capital called but not paid
0.00
0
14. Prepayments and accrued income
107,115,528.93
116,569
15. Deferred tax assets
238,463,245.96
79,759
Total assets
84,626,548,501.59
77,055,424
Off-balance sheet items
1. Foreign assets
45,732,038,771.41
43,671,770
in EUR or in EUR thousand
Dec 21
Dec 20
Liabilities and equity
1. Liabilities to credit institutions
35,907,602,016.25
32,144,836
a) repayable on demand
5,281,583,077.98
5,658,088
b) with agreed maturity dates or periods of notice
30,626,018,938.27
26,486,748
2. Liabilities to customers (non-banks)
7,806,404,564.09
5,891,721
a) savings deposits
0.00
0
aa) repayable on demand
0.00
0
bb) with agreed maturity dates or periods of notice
0.00
0
b) other liabilities
7,806,404,564.09
5,891,721
aa) repayable on demand
4,897,316,947.53
4,510,246
bb) with agreed maturity dates or periods of notice
2,909,087,616.56
1,381,475
3. Securitised liabilities
20,197,388,439.37
18,897,750
a) debt securities issued
18,935,466,008.64
18,380,222
b) other securitised liabilities
1,261,922,430.73
517,528
4. Other liabilities
3,584,142,634.91
3,784,127
5. Accruals and deferred income
230,372,610.77
237,694
6. Provisions
581,014,290.31
523,192
a) provisions for severance payments
0.00
0
b) provisions for pensions
288,399,987.00
310,596
c) provisions for taxes
65,809,581.12
8,242
d) other
226,804,722.19
204,354
6a. Special fund for general banking risks
0.00
0
7. Tier 2 capital pursuant to Part 2 Title I Chapter 4 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013
4,692,445,971.14
4,583,911
8. Additional Tier 1 capital pursuant to Part 2 Title I Chapter 3 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013
2,272,771,099.49
2,778,909
of which: Compulsory convertible bonds pursuant to § 26 Austrian Banking Act (BWG)
0.00
0
8b Instruments without a vote pursuant to § 26a Austrian Banking Act (BWG)
0.00
0
9. Subscribed capital
859,600,000.00
859,600
10. Capital reserves
1,628,111,165.08
1,628,105
a) committed
1,628,111,165.08
1,628,105
b) uncommitted
0.00
0
10a. Reserves for share-based payments
3,195,660.37
0
11. Retained earnings
5,324,520,962.35
4,229,879
a) statutory reserve
1,537,900,000.00
1,537,900
b) reserves provided for by the articles
0.00
0
c) other reserves
3,485,740,882.99
2,557,082
d) blocked reserves
300,880,079.36
134,897
12. Reserve pursuant to section 57 -5 of Austrian Banking Act (BWG)
851,000,000.00
851,000
13. Net profit or loss for the year
687,680,000.00
644,700
14. Investment grants
299,087.46
0
Total Liabilities and equity
84,626,548,501.59
77,055,424
Off-balance sheet items
1. Contingent liabilities of which
4,455,783,051.13
3,753,048
a) acceptances and endorsements
0.00
0
b) guarantees and assets pledged as collateral security
4,116,054,481.33
3,185,793
c) credit derivatives
339,728,569.80
567,255
2. Commitments
11,676,641,458.00
9,940,427
of which: commitments arising from repurchase agreements
0.00
0
3. Liabilities arising out of fiduciary activities
175,320.00
147
4. Own funds pursuant to Part 2 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013
13,552,265,958.92
13,225,985
of which: Tier 2 capital pursuant to Part 2 Title I Chapter 4 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013
3,106,480,928.32
3,075,184
5. Own funds requirements pursuant to Art 92 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of which: capital required pursuant to Art 92 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013
34,553,589,400.52
33,611,087
a) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
23.66%
22.02%
b) Tier 1 capital ratio
30.23%
30.20%
c) Total capital ratio
39.22%
39.35%
6. Foreign liabilities
10,205,773,888.60
8,337,708
