    EBS   AT0000652011

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/25 01:17:13 pm EDT
32.67 EUR   +0.58%
ERSTE BANK : Management Report 2021
PU
ERSTE BANK : Unconsolidated Financial Statements under Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) 2021
PU
ERSTE BANK : (Consolidated) non-financial report 2021
PU
Erste Bank : Unconsolidated Financial Statements under Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) 2021

03/25/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Erste Group Bank AG

Financial Statements 2021

Table of Contents

Erste Group Bank AG ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 1

Financial Statements 2021 .......................................................................................................................................................................... 1

Table of Contents ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 2

I. Balance Sheet of Erste Group Bank AG as of 31 December 2021 ........................................................................................................... 4

II. Income Statement of Erste Group Bank AG for the Year ended 31 December 2021 .............................................................................. 6

III. Notes to the Financial Statements 2021 ................................................................................................................................................ 7

  • A. General Information ............................................................................................................................................................... 7

  • B. Notes on accounting and measurement methods .................................................................................................................... 8

  • C. Notes on the balance sheet and income statement ................................................................................................................ 15

  • 1. Maturity structure of loans and advances as well as liabilities to credit institutions and customers (by residual time to

    maturity) ............................................................................................................................................................................... 15

  • 2. Debt securities due within one year ..................................................................................................................................... 15

  • 3. Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies ........................................................................................................................... 15

  • 4. Loans and advances as well as liabilities to affiliated companies and companies in which participating interests are held.16

  • 5. Subordinated assets .............................................................................................................................................................. 16

  • 6. Fiduciary business ................................................................................................................................................................ 16

  • 7. Securities .............................................................................................................................................................................. 17

  • 8. Trading book ........................................................................................................................................................................ 17

  • 9. Participating interests and shares in affiliated companies .................................................................................................... 18

  • 10. Fixed assets .......................................................................................................................................................................... 19

  • 11. Other assets .......................................................................................................................................................................... 21

  • 12. Accrued and deferred items .................................................................................................................................................. 21

  • 13. Deferred tax assets ............................................................................................................................................................... 21

  • 14. Securitised liabilities ............................................................................................................................................................ 21

  • 15. Other liabilities ..................................................................................................................................................................... 22

  • 16. Provisions ............................................................................................................................................................................. 22

  • 17. Subordinated liabilities ......................................................................................................................................................... 23

  • 18. Tier 2 capital pursuant to Part 2 Title I Chapter 4 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 ........................................................... 23

  • 19. Additional core capital ......................................................................................................................................................... 23

  • 20. Subscribed capital ................................................................................................................................................................ 24

  • 21. Authorised and conditional capital as of 31 December 2021 ............................................................................................... 24

  • 22. Major shareholders ............................................................................................................................................................... 24

  • 23. Reserves ............................................................................................................................................................................... 25

  • 24. Recovery & Resolution Fund, deposit guarantee fund, IPS fund ......................................................................................... 26

  • 25. Own funds and capital requirement ...................................................................................................................................... 26

  • 26. List of assets pledged as collateral for liabilities (acc. to section 64 [1] no. 8 Austrian Banking Act) ................................. 28

  • 27. Total volume of unsettled derivatives ................................................................................................................................... 29

  • 28. Derivative financial instruments and fixed-asset financial instruments ............................................................................... 31

  • 29. Market value for securities in inactive markets .................................................................................................................... 33

  • 30. Reclassification in securities positions ................................................................................................................................. 34

  • 31. Hedging transactions ............................................................................................................................................................ 34

  • 32. Consideration of CVA/DVA in derivative valuation ............................................................................................................. 34

  • 33. Risk provisions ..................................................................................................................................................................... 35

  • 34. Contingent liabilities ............................................................................................................................................................ 35

  • 35. Credit Risk ........................................................................................................................................................................... 35

  • 36. Gross income - regional breakdown .................................................................................................................................... 35

  • 37. Net interest income .............................................................................................................................................................. 35

  • 38. Income from participating interests and shares in affiliated companies ............................................................................... 36

  • 39. Other operating income ........................................................................................................................................................ 36

  • 40. Personnel expenses .............................................................................................................................................................. 36

  • 41. Other administrative expenses ............................................................................................................................................. 36

  • 42. Other operating expenses ..................................................................................................................................................... 36

  • 43. Value adjustments as well as results from purchases and sales in respect of participating interests and shares in affiliated

    companies ............................................................................................................................................................................ 36

  • 44. Taxes on profit and loss ........................................................................................................................................................ 37

  • 45. Other taxes ........................................................................................................................................................................... 37

  • 46. Branches on a consolidated basis ......................................................................................................................................... 37

  • 47. Return on assets ................................................................................................................................................................... 38

  • 48. Events after balance sheet date ............................................................................................................................................ 38

  • D. Information on board members and employees ................................................................................................................... 38

  • E. Appropriation of profit ........................................................................................................................................................ 42

F.

Appendix 1: Management bodies of Erste Group Bank AG as of 31 December 2021 ........................................................ 42

IV. Management Report ............................................................................................................................................................................ 44

Economic environment ......................................................................................................................................................................... 44

Financial Performance Indicators ......................................................................................................................................................... 46

Outlook ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 47

Own shares ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 49

Research and Development .................................................................................................................................................................. 49

Branches ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 49

Share, Voting and Control Rights ......................................................................................................................................................... 49

Internal Control and Risk Management System Control Rights for Financial Reporting Procedures .................................................. 53

Risk Management ................................................................................................................................................................................. 54

Corporate Governance .......................................................................................................................................................................... 57

Claim pursuant to section 243b Commercial Code (UGB) ................................................................................................................... 58

Glossary ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 59

V. Auditors' Report ................................................................................................................................................................................... 61

VI. Statements of all members of the management board ........................................................................................................................ 67

I. Balance Sheet of Erste Group Bank AG as of 31 December 2021

in EUR or in EUR thousand

Dec 21

Dec 20

Assets

1. Cash in hand, balances with central banks

18,859,481,697.79

17,420,983

2. Treasury bills and other bills eligible for refinancing with central banks

5,405,454,904.55

4,898,136

a) treasury bills and similar securities

5,405,454,904.55

4,898,136

b) other bills eligible for refinancing with central banks

0.00

0

3. Loans and advances to credit institutions

22,928,850,079.58

21,368,924

a) repayable on demand

1,250,789,737.40

1,260,580

b) other loans and advances

21,678,060,342.18

20,108,344

4. Loans and advances to customers

19,075,168,948.43

16,792,700

5. Debt securities and other fixed-income securities

4,810,129,788.90

3,874,932

a) issued by public bodies

750,281,377.00

845,796

b) issued by other borrowers

4,059,848,411.90

3,029,136

of which: own debt securities

1,587,532,094.64

846,778

6. Shares and other variable-yield securities

1,185,302,200.88

1,186,461

7. Participating interests

130,696,025.09

137,102

of which: in credit institutions

49,335,589.50

55,247

8. Shares in affiliated companies

8,454,525,458.41

7,366,746

of which: in credit institutions

7,681,806,997.73

6,656,013

9. Intangible fixed assets

22,612,349.11

23,342

10. Tangible fixed assets

141,213,765.17

98,543

of which: land and buildings used by the credit institution for its own business operations

4,192,623.34

3,485

11. Shares in a controlling company

0.00

0

of which: par value

0.00

0

12. Other assets

3,267,534,508.79

3,691,227

13. Subscribed capital called but not paid

0.00

0

14. Prepayments and accrued income

107,115,528.93

116,569

15. Deferred tax assets

238,463,245.96

79,759

Total assets

84,626,548,501.59

77,055,424

Off-balance sheet items

1. Foreign assets

45,732,038,771.41

43,671,770

in EUR or in EUR thousand

Dec 21

Dec 20

Liabilities and equity

1. Liabilities to credit institutions

35,907,602,016.25

32,144,836

a) repayable on demand

5,281,583,077.98

5,658,088

b) with agreed maturity dates or periods of notice

30,626,018,938.27

26,486,748

2. Liabilities to customers (non-banks)

7,806,404,564.09

5,891,721

a) savings deposits

0.00

0

aa) repayable on demand

0.00

0

bb) with agreed maturity dates or periods of notice

0.00

0

b) other liabilities

7,806,404,564.09

5,891,721

aa) repayable on demand

4,897,316,947.53

4,510,246

bb) with agreed maturity dates or periods of notice

2,909,087,616.56

1,381,475

3. Securitised liabilities

20,197,388,439.37

18,897,750

a) debt securities issued

18,935,466,008.64

18,380,222

b) other securitised liabilities

1,261,922,430.73

517,528

4. Other liabilities

3,584,142,634.91

3,784,127

5. Accruals and deferred income

230,372,610.77

237,694

6. Provisions

581,014,290.31

523,192

a) provisions for severance payments

0.00

0

b) provisions for pensions

288,399,987.00

310,596

c) provisions for taxes

65,809,581.12

8,242

d) other

226,804,722.19

204,354

6a. Special fund for general banking risks

0.00

0

7. Tier 2 capital pursuant to Part 2 Title I Chapter 4 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

4,692,445,971.14

4,583,911

8. Additional Tier 1 capital pursuant to Part 2 Title I Chapter 3 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

2,272,771,099.49

2,778,909

of which: Compulsory convertible bonds pursuant to § 26 Austrian Banking Act (BWG)

0.00

0

8b Instruments without a vote pursuant to § 26a Austrian Banking Act (BWG)

0.00

0

9. Subscribed capital

859,600,000.00

859,600

10. Capital reserves

1,628,111,165.08

1,628,105

a) committed

1,628,111,165.08

1,628,105

b) uncommitted

0.00

0

10a. Reserves for share-based payments

3,195,660.37

0

11. Retained earnings

5,324,520,962.35

4,229,879

a) statutory reserve

1,537,900,000.00

1,537,900

b) reserves provided for by the articles

0.00

0

c) other reserves

3,485,740,882.99

2,557,082

d) blocked reserves

300,880,079.36

134,897

12. Reserve pursuant to section 57 -5 of Austrian Banking Act (BWG)

851,000,000.00

851,000

13. Net profit or loss for the year

687,680,000.00

644,700

14. Investment grants

299,087.46

0

Total Liabilities and equity

84,626,548,501.59

77,055,424

Off-balance sheet items

1. Contingent liabilities of which

4,455,783,051.13

3,753,048

a) acceptances and endorsements

0.00

0

b) guarantees and assets pledged as collateral security

4,116,054,481.33

3,185,793

c) credit derivatives

339,728,569.80

567,255

2. Commitments

11,676,641,458.00

9,940,427

of which: commitments arising from repurchase agreements

0.00

0

3. Liabilities arising out of fiduciary activities

175,320.00

147

4. Own funds pursuant to Part 2 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

13,552,265,958.92

13,225,985

of which: Tier 2 capital pursuant to Part 2 Title I Chapter 4 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

3,106,480,928.32

3,075,184

5. Own funds requirements pursuant to Art 92 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of which: capital required pursuant to Art 92 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

34,553,589,400.52

33,611,087

a) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

23.66%

22.02%

b) Tier 1 capital ratio

30.23%

30.20%

c) Total capital ratio

39.22%

39.35%

6. Foreign liabilities

10,205,773,888.60

8,337,708

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:56:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
