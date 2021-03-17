Log in
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

Erste Bank : 01.03..2021 - Bekanntmachung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG – Änderungen bedeutender Beteiligungen

03/17/2021 | 01:32am EDT
Investoreninformation

Wien, 1. März 2021

Bekanntmachung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG - Änderungen bedeutender Beteiligungen

Die Erste Group Bank AG gibt in Erfüllung des § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG bekannt, dass BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, mit Stichtag 25. Februar 2021 17.012.536 bzw. 3,96% (nach 3,88%) der auf Aktien basierenden Stimmrechte und 195.816 bzw. 0,05% der auf Finanzinstrumenten basierenden Stimmrechte (nach 0,07%) in der Erste Group Bank AG (gerundeter Anteil am Grundkapital 4,00% nach 3,96%), insgesamt daher mehr als 4% des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft (EUR 859.600.000, eingeteilt in 429.800.000 auf Inhaber lautende, stimmberechtigte Stückaktien - Stammaktien) hält.

Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

149,038

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

149,038

0.03%

Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Physical / Cash Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

46,778

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

46,778

0.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.

Name

Directly controlled by No.

Shares held directly (%)

Financial/other instruments held directly (%)

Total of both (%)

1

BlackRock, Inc.

2

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

1

3

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

2

4

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

3

5

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

4

6

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

5

7

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

6

8

Trident Merger, LLC

1

9

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

8

10

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

5

11

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

10

12

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

11

13

BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.

11

14

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

13

15

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

14

16

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

10

17

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

5

18

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

17

19

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

18

20

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

19

21

BlackRock Group Limited

20

22

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

21

23

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

22

24

BlackRock International Limited

21

25

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

22

26

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

25

27

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

22

28

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

3

29

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

28

30

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

17

31

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

30

32

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

31

33

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

3

34

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

33

35

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

34

36

BlackRock Fund Advisors

35

37

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

35

38

Amethyst Intermediate LLC

9

39

Aperio Holdings LLC

38

40

Aperio Group, LLC

39

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Erste Group, Investor Relations, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Wien

E-mail: investor.relations@erstegroup.com

Internet:http://www.erstegroup.com/ir

http://twitter.com/ErsteGroupIR

http://slideshare.net/Erste_Group

Thomas Sommerauer

Tel: +43 5 0100 17326

E-Mail: thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com

Peter Makray

Tel: +43 5 0100 16878

E-Mail: peter.makray@erstegroup.com

Simone Pilz

Tel: +43 5 0100 13036

E-Mail: simone.pilz@erstegroup.com

Gerald Krames

Tel: +43 5 0100 12751

E-Mail: gerald.krames@erstegroup.com

Diese Information ist auch aufhttp://www.erstegroup.com/de/investoren/newsund über die Erste Group Investor Relations App für iPad, iPhone und Androidhttp://www.erstegroup.com/de/investoren/ir-serviceverfügbar.

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
