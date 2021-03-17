Erste Bank : 01.03..2021 - Bekanntmachung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG – Änderungen bedeutender Beteiligungen

Investoreninformation

Wien, 1. März 2021

Bekanntmachung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG - Änderungen bedeutender Beteiligungen

Die Erste Group Bank AG gibt in Erfüllung des § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG bekannt, dass BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, mit Stichtag 25. Februar 2021 17.012.536 bzw. 3,96% (nach 3,88%) der auf Aktien basierenden Stimmrechte und 195.816 bzw. 0,05% der auf Finanzinstrumenten basierenden Stimmrechte (nach 0,07%) in der Erste Group Bank AG (gerundeter Anteil am Grundkapital 4,00% nach 3,96%), insgesamt daher mehr als 4% des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft (EUR 859.600.000, eingeteilt in 429.800.000 auf Inhaber lautende, stimmberechtigte Stückaktien - Stammaktien) hält.

Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A 149,038 0.03% SUBTOTAL 149,038 0.03% Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 46,778 0.01% SUBTOTAL 46,778 0.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1 3 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2 4 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 3 5 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 4 6 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. 5 7 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 6 8 Trident Merger, LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 8 10 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 5 11 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 10 12 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 11 13 BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l. 11 14 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 13 15 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 14 16 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 10 17 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 5 18 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 17 19 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 18 20 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 19 21 BlackRock Group Limited 20 22 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited 21 23 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 22 24 BlackRock International Limited 21 25 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 22 26 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 25 27 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 22 28 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 3 29 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 28 30 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 17 31 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 30

32 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 31 33 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 3 34 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 33 35 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 34 36 BlackRock Fund Advisors 35 37 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 35 38 Amethyst Intermediate LLC 9 39 Aperio Holdings LLC 38 40 Aperio Group, LLC 39

