Erste Bank : 01.03..2021 - Bekanntmachung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG – Änderungen bedeutender Beteiligungen

Wien, 1. März 2021
Bekanntmachung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG - Änderungen bedeutender Beteiligungen
Die Erste Group Bank AG gibt in Erfüllung des § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG in Verbindung mit § 134 Abs. 1 BörseG bekannt, dass BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, mit Stichtag 25. Februar 2021 17.012.536 bzw. 3,96% (nach 3,88%) der auf Aktien basierenden Stimmrechte und 195.816 bzw. 0,05% der auf Finanzinstrumenten basierenden Stimmrechte (nach 0,07%) in der Erste Group Bank AG (gerundeter Anteil am Grundkapital 4,00% nach 3,96%), insgesamt daher mehr als 4% des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft (EUR 859.600.000, eingeteilt in 429.800.000 auf Inhaber lautende, stimmberechtigte Stückaktien - Stammaktien) hält.
|
Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
Securities Lent
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
149,038
|
0.03%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
149,038
|
0.03%
|
Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|
Physical / Cash Settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
46,778
|
0.01%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
46,778
|
0.01%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
No.
|
Name
|
Directly controlled by No.
|
Shares held directly (%)
|
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|
Total of both (%)
|
1
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
2
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
1
|
3
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
2
|
4
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
3
|
5
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
4
|
6
|
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|
5
|
7
|
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
6
|
8
|
Trident Merger, LLC
|
1
|
9
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
8
|
10
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
5
|
11
|
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
10
|
12
|
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|
11
|
13
|
BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.
|
11
|
14
|
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|
13
|
15
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
14
|
16
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
10
|
17
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
5
|
18
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
17
|
19
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
18
|
20
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
19
|
21
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
20
|
22
|
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
21
|
23
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
22
|
24
|
BlackRock International Limited
|
21
|
25
|
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|
22
|
26
|
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|
25
|
27
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
22
|
28
|
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
3
|
29
|
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
28
|
30
|
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|
17
|
31
|
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|
30
|
32
|
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
31
|
33
|
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
3
|
34
|
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
33
|
35
|
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
34
|
36
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
35
|
37
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
35
|
38
|
Amethyst Intermediate LLC
|
9
|
39
|
Aperio Holdings LLC
|
38
|
40
|
Aperio Group, LLC
|
39
