    EBS   AT0000652011

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
  Report
Erste Bank : 27.04.2021 - Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

04/27/2021 | 03:07am EDT
Investor information

Vienna, 27 April 2021

Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

This publication is made within the framework programme published on 18 June 2019 regarding the envisaged disposal and purchase of Erste Group Bank AG shares by the savings banks specified in the framework programme.

Savings banks have conducted the following transaction in Erste Group Bank AG shares:

Purchase on the stock exchange:

  • Date of the transaction: 20 April 2021
  • The shares were purchased on the Vienna Stock Exchange
  • Class of shares: Voting no-par value bearer shares (ordinary shares) in Erste Group Bank AG
  • Volume of purchased shares: 5,000 shares
  • Percentage of issued share capital purchased under the programme authorised by the general meeting to-date: 0.6520%, thereof percentage of issued share capital of this transaction: 0.0012%
  • Maximum and minimum share price: EUR 28.50 / EUR 28.50
  • Weighted average price of the purchased shares: EUR 28.50
  • Total value of purchased shares: EUR 142,500

For more information, please contact:

Erste Group, Investor Relations, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria

Email:

investor.relations@erstegroup.com

Internet:

http://www.erstegroup.com/investorrelations

http://twitter.com/ErsteGroupIR

http://slideshare.net/Erste_Group

Thomas Sommerauer

Tel +43 5 0100 17326,

Email: thomas.sommerauer@erstegroup.com

Peter Makray

Tel +43 5 0100

16878,

Email: peter.makray@erstegroup.com

Simone Pilz

Tel +43 5 0100

13036,

Email: simone.pilz@erstegroup.com

Gerald Krames

Tel +43 5 0100

12751,

Email: gerald.krames@erstegroup.com

This information is also available on http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/news and on the Erste Group Investor Relations App for iPad, iPhone and Android (http://www.erstegroup.com/en/investors/ir-service).

1/1

Disclaimer

Erste Group Bank AG published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 294 M 8 806 M 8 806 M
Net income 2021 1 079 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 11 897 M 14 368 M 14 363 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 44 941
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Erste Group Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 30,92 €
Last Close Price 29,15 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernhard Spalt Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Dörfler Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Rödler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petr Brávek Chief Operating Officer
Jan Meindert Homan First Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG16.88%14 368
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.49%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.02%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%183 788
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.26%181 630
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%169 254
