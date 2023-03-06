Stock EBS ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Erste Group Bank AG

Equities

EBS

AT0000652011

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 09:07:06 2024-03-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
37.02 EUR -0.46% Intraday chart for Erste Group Bank AG -5.20% +0.79%
Latest news about Erste Group Bank AG

ERSTE GROUP : EPS upgrade (2023: +3.6%, 2024: +11.8%) Alphavalue
ERSTE GROUP : Good 2023 figures, new share buy-back, weaker 2024 outlook Alphavalue
Erste Group Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Erste Group Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : Erste Group Bank AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Erste Group beats profit expectations on low risk costs RE
Former Erste Group Bank boss Spalt new Chief Risk Officer at Commerzbank DP
Born Digital s.r.o. announced that it has received ?2 million in funding from Erste Group Bank AG, Ceská sporitelna, a. s., J&T INVESTICNÍ SPOLECNOST, a.s. CI
EBRD sells 15% stake in Erste Group Bank's Hungarian unit -director RE
UniCredit, RBI among banks on hook for $2.4 bln in Signa loans -source RE
ERSTE GROUP : EPS upgrade (2023: +13.2%, 2024: +8.0%) Alphavalue
ERSTE GROUP : Good Q3 23 figures, new RoTE target for 2024 Alphavalue
Transcript : Erste Group Bank AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2023
Erste Group Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Erste's profit surges on higher interest rates RE
POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks Alphavalue
Fitch Confirms Erste Group Bank's Rating on Well-established Business Model MT
EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue
Erste Group Bank CEO to Step Down in FY24; Successor Named MT
CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best Alphavalue
Erste Group Bank Ag Announces Repurchase of EUR 500,000,000 Undated Fixed to Fixed Resettable Notes Intended CI
ERSTE GROUP : EPS upgrade (2023: +31.2%, 2024: +6.9%) Alphavalue
Erste Group to Launch Up to EUR300 Million Share Buyback Program MT
Erste Group Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
ERSTE GROUP : Good Q2 23 figures, DPS of €2.70 for FY2023 targeted Alphavalue

Chart Erste Group Bank AG

Company Profile

Erste Group Bank is one of the leading Austrian banking groups. Net interest income by activity breaks down as follows: - retail banking (49.5%); - corporate banking (22.5%) - investment, finance and market banking (5.5%); - other (22.5%). At the end of 2018, the group was managing EUR162.6 billion in current deposits and EUR149.3 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 2,507 branches located in Austria (899), Czech Republic (501), Romania (509), Slovakia (250), Croatia (149), Hungary (112) and Serbia (87). Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: Austria (44.7%), Europe (52.8%) and other (2.5%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-04-30 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , ATX Austrian
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Erste Group Bank AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
37.19 EUR
Average target price
48.12 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.38%
EPS Revisions

