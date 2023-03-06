Erste Group Bank is one of the leading Austrian banking groups. Net interest income by activity breaks down as follows: - retail banking (49.5%); - corporate banking (22.5%) - investment, finance and market banking (5.5%); - other (22.5%). At the end of 2018, the group was managing EUR162.6 billion in current deposits and EUR149.3 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 2,507 branches located in Austria (899), Czech Republic (501), Romania (509), Slovakia (250), Croatia (149), Hungary (112) and Serbia (87). Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: Austria (44.7%), Europe (52.8%) and other (2.5%).

Sector Banks