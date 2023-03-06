More about the company
Erste Group Bank is one of the leading Austrian banking groups. Net interest income by activity breaks down as follows:
- retail banking (49.5%);
- corporate banking (22.5%)
- investment, finance and market banking (5.5%);
- other (22.5%).
At the end of 2018, the group was managing EUR162.6 billion in current deposits and EUR149.3 billion in current loans.
Products and services are marketed through a network of 2,507 branches located in Austria (899), Czech Republic (501), Romania (509), Slovakia (250), Croatia (149), Hungary (112) and Serbia (87).
Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: Austria (44.7%), Europe (52.8%) and other (2.5%).