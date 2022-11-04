Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Erste Group Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBS   AT0000652011

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG

(EBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:37 2022-11-04 am EDT
25.93 EUR   +2.35%
03:15aErste Group Raises Guidance on Surging Net Interest Income
DJ
02:46aErste Bank : Präsentation Telefonkonferenz - 3. Quartal 2022 (englisch)
PU
10/19Czech government wants windfall tax from 2023, but considers earlier start
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Erste Group Raises Guidance on Surging Net Interest Income

11/04/2022 | 03:15am EDT
By Ed Frankl


Erste Group Bank AG on Friday raised its guidance after third-quarter net interest income surged on the back of rate rises outside of the eurozone.

The Austrian lender's quarterly net profit was 510 million euros ($497.3 million), ticking down from the EUR533.4 million in the same period last year.

The bank's net interest income rose 27% to EUR1.55 billion, while its net fee and commission income rose 7.2% to EUR615.1 million, boosted by payment services and asset management.

The lender, which focuses on central and eastern Europe, bumped up its guidance on return on tangible equity to 14%, from double-digit expectations previously. It also targets ROTE of 13%-15% in 2023.

The updated forecast was driven by a stronger economic performance over 2022 than expected in the spring, strong labor markets across central and eastern Europe, and faster-than-expected interest-rate normalization in the eurozone, the Vienna-based company said.

It also expects higher than 10% net loan growth this year, from high-single digit percentage growth under previous guidance.

Erste pushed up its expectations for net interest income to 20% growth in 2022.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 0314ET

Financials
Sales 2022 8 364 M 8 163 M 8 163 M
Net income 2022 2 022 M 1 973 M 1 973 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,43x
Yield 2022 7,29%
Capitalization 10 235 M 9 990 M 9 990 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 44 773
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Erste Group Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,33 €
Average target price 39,44 €
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willibald Cernko Chief Executive & Retail Officer
Stefan Dörfler Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Rödler Chairman-Supervisory Board
David O'Mahony Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Lachs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG-38.86%9 990
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.07%372 428
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%289 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%189 172
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.29%178 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.30%137 089