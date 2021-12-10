ERWE Immobilien : mit weiterem Vermietungserfolg in Krefelds City

Corporate News

ERWE Immobilien with renewed leasing success in Krefeld's city centre

Another strong tenant for the new quarter on the former Ziellenbach quarter

AOK Rheinland/Hamburg to open new branch office

Frankfurt/M., 10 December 2021. ERWE Immobilien AG (ISIN DE000A1X3WX6, WKN: A1X3WX), Frankfurt am Main, has secured another strong tenant for the planned new building on the former Ziellenbach site in Krefeld's city centre. A large share of the ground floor of the new building in the well-known prime location of the city centre will be used by AOK Rhein- land/Hamburg after completion of construction scheduled for 2023. Yesterday, the contracting parties signed the ten-year lease agreement. The Düsseldorf office of CBRE GmbH was involved in the transaction as an intermediary and in an advisory capacity.

At the beginning of October, a well-known and successful company from the technology and communications sector was acquired for large parts of the upper floors, which will be used primarily for customer care and operations. AOK has now leased office and service space plus an outdoor advertising area on the ground floor of the building and intends to operate a branch office with public access, training and conference rooms as well as office use there.

The new quarter being built is another example of ERWE Immobilien AG's successful mixed- use concepts, with which the company has already implemented several inner city transformation projects. "We are paying attention to sustainability in the development of new buil- dings," says ERWE Board Member Rüdiger Weitzel. "We are therefore also aiming for a DGNB certification for the new building. " Following a preliminary DGNB Gold certification, a full

