ERWE Immobilien : mit weiterem Vermietungserfolg in Krefelds City
12/10/2021 | 05:42am EST
Corporate News
ERWE Immobilien with renewed leasing success in Krefeld's city centre
Another strong tenant for the new quarter on the former Ziellenbach quarter
AOK Rheinland/Hamburg to open new branch office
Frankfurt/M., 10 December 2021. ERWE Immobilien AG (ISIN DE000A1X3WX6, WKN: A1X3WX), Frankfurt am Main, has secured another strong tenant for the planned new building on the former Ziellenbach site in Krefeld's city centre. A large share of the ground floor of the new building in the well-known prime location of the city centre will be used by AOK Rhein- land/Hamburg after completion of construction scheduled for 2023. Yesterday, the contracting parties signed the ten-year lease agreement. The Düsseldorf office of CBRE GmbH was involved in the transaction as an intermediary and in an advisory capacity.
At the beginning of October, a well-known and successful company from the technology and communications sector was acquired for large parts of the upper floors, which will be used primarily for customer care and operations. AOK has now leased office and service space plus an outdoor advertising area on the ground floor of the building and intends to operate a branch office with public access, training and conference rooms as well as office use there.
The new quarter being built is another example of ERWE Immobilien AG's successful mixed- use concepts, with which the company has already implemented several inner city transformation projects. "We are paying attention to sustainability in the development of new buil- dings," says ERWE Board Member Rüdiger Weitzel. "We are therefore also aiming for a DGNB certification for the new building. " Following a preliminary DGNB Gold certification, a full
1
certificate will follow upon completion of the building. With this, the DGNB (German Sustainable Building Council) rewards a concept that complies with the three sustainability areas of ecology, economy and socio-cultural, which are included in the certification with equal weighting.
In the immediate vicinity of the Ziellenbach site, ERWE had already extensively revitalised the City Colonaden, a mixed-use property with a car park and department store as well as office space in Krefeld's city centre, and let a large part of it on a long-term basis to the City of Kre- feld, which was able to combine various administrative departments at one location there.
ERWE Immobilien AG focuses on building a profitable portfolio of mixed-use properties in the office, service, retail, hotel and residential sectors. Its preferred sites are promising downtown locations in German cities and exclusively prime locations in smaller towns and municipalities. ERWE acquires properties whose potential value growth can be sustainably exploited by introducing new utilisation con- cepts. This way, the company aims to build a highly profitable and valuable portfolio with substantial revenue growth. ERWE Immobilien AG is listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt and in open trading on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt am Main (XETRA), Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stutt- gart (ISIN: DE000A1X3WX6).
