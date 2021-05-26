Log in
ERYTECH Pharma : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in June

05/26/2021 | 09:30pm BST
ERYTECH to Participate in
Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in June

Lyon (France) and Cambridge, MA (U.S.), May 26, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced its partipation in the following investor conferences in the month of June.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference June 1- 4, 2021

Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat followed by a virtual Q&A session on Friday June 4th at 10am (ET).

WEBCAST LINK

replay of the session will be on the Jefferies conference website, as well as on ERYTECH’s website, under the “Investors” section at investors.erytech.com, for 30-days following the conference. For more information please visit the Conferences & Events section of the Jefferies website.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – June 16 & 17, 2021

Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview followed by a virtual Q&A session on Wednesday June 16th at 2pm (ET).

WEBCAST LINK

A link to the live audio webcast as well as the replay of the webcast will be available on ERYTECH’s website, under the “Investors” section at investors.erytech.com. For more information about the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, please refer to the JMP conference website

Spring European Midcap Event – June 24 & 25, 2021

Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer and Eric Soyer Chief Financial Offier will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday June 24th.

For more information about the Spring European Midcap Event, please refer to the CF&B conference website

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results, and a Phase 1 IST in 1L advanced pancreatic cancer is ongoing.

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer. The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.        
For more information, please visit www.erytech.com        

CONTACTS

ERYTECH                     
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Investor Relations
Corey Davis, Ph.D.

NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations


+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com





+1 (212) 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu

Attachment


