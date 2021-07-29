ES CON JAPAN : 【SUMMARY】Accounts for First Two Quarters of Fiscal Year Ending December 2021

Scheduled date for submission of periodic securities report:
July 29, 2021
Scheduled date for start of dividend payment:
－
Supplementary explanatory materials created for accounts? Yes/No:
No
Accounts briefing meeting held?
Yes/No:
Yes (for analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated results for first two quarters of fiscal year ending December 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1)
Consolidated operating results
(% figures show the rate of increase (decrease) compared with the same period of the previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
First two quarters of fiscal
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
24,980
(54.6)
2,561
(75.8)
1,934
(80.8)
1,388
(80.1)
year ending Dec. 2021
First two quarters of fiscal
54,968
81.8
10,595
56.1
10,070
62.5
6,990
62.8
year ended Dec. 2020
Note:
Comprehensive income
First two quarters of fiscal
First two quarters of fiscal
year ending Dec. 2021:
1,361 million yen
[-79.9%]
year ended Dec. 2020:
6,774 million yen
[55.6%]
Basic
Diluted
earnings per share
earnings per share
First two quarters of fiscal
yen
yen
17.07
17.02
year ending Dec. 2021
First two quarters of fiscal
102.14
101.99
year ended Dec. 2020
(2)
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Book value per share
First two quarters of fiscal
million yen
million yen
%
yen
183,587
57,824
31.6
610.12
year ending Dec. 2021
Fiscal year ended Dec.
149,423
38,627
25.8
563.07
2020
Reference: Equity
First two quarters of fiscal
Fiscal year ended
year ending Dec. 2021:
58,067 million yen
Dec. 2020:
38,589 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Total
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ended Dec. 2020
－
0.00
－
38.00
38.00
Fiscal year ending Dec. 2021
－
0.00
Fiscal year ending Dec. 2021
－
38.00
38.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions from latest dividends
forecast: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(% figures for the full fiscal year show the rate of increase (decrease) compared with the previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Basic
owners of parent
earnings per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Full fiscal year
80,000
3.5
10,800
(11.5)
9,400
(15.8)
6,200
(19.1)
70.21
(Note) Revisions from latest earnings forecast: None
* Explanatory notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first two quarters
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation):
None
Newly included:
－ companies (Company name) －
Excluded:
－ companies (Company name) －
Application of accounting treatments specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standards, etc.:
None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1):
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Restatement:
None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
1) Number of shares issued and outstanding
First two quarters
98,580,887
Fiscal year ended
71,961,887
of fiscal year
(including treasury shares) at end of period
shares
Dec. 2020
shares
ending Dec. 2021
First two quarters
3,407,100
Fiscal year ended
3,428,400
2) Number of treasury shares at end of period
of fiscal year
shares
Dec. 2020
shares
ending Dec. 2021
3) Average number of shares during period
First two quarters
81,333,676
First two quarters
68,439,758
of fiscal year
of fiscal year
(cumulative total of first two quarters)
shares
shares
ending Dec. 2021
ended Dec. 2020
Note: The number of treasury shares at end of period includes shares of ES-CON JAPAN held in a share-based payment benefits trust for directors and a share-based payment benefits-type ESOP trust (first two quarters of fiscal year ending December 2021: 851,000 shares in the share-based payment benefits trust for directors and 225,800 shares in the share-based payment benefits-type ESOP trust). In the calculation of the average number of shares during period (cumulative total of first two quarters), the treasury shares to be subtracted in that calculation includes shares of ES-CON JAPAN held in the share-based payment benefits trust for directors and the share-based payment benefits-type ESOP trust (first two quarters of fiscal year ending December 2021: 1,080,846 shares).
This quarterly summary of accounts is not subject to quarterly review of certified public accountant or Audit Corporation.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other notes
The earnings outlook and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions that are thought to be reasonable by ES-CON JAPAN. Accordingly, actual business performance and other results may differ materially due to various reasons. For the conditions forming the assumptions on which earnings forecasts are based and explanatory notes for use of earnings forecasts, etc., please see "Attachment; 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results; (4) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information" on page 9.
Contents of Attachment
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results ....................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Business Risks............................................................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of Operating Results ...............................................................................................................................
2
(3)
Explanation of Financial Position ................................................................................................................................
8
(4)
Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information .........................................
9
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes........................................................................................
Status of Contracts and Sales ........................................................................................................................................
19
- 1 -
Attachment
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
Business Risks
There are no business risks that newly arose in the second quarter.
In addition, there are no significant changes in the business risks stated in the previous fiscal year's securities report.
Explanation of Operating Results
In the first two quarters, the Japanese economy is still in a harsh situation as the spread of COVID-19 infection cannot be contained. The outlook is unforeseeable, although the economy is expected to recover due to the effects of various policies and improvement in overseas economies if COVID-19 vaccination progresses smoothly.
In the real estate industry in which the ES-CON JAPAN Group operates, the real estate market showed relatively stable performance with no substantial deterioration as the policies and measures related to tackling COVID-19 and monetary easing measures continued. However, it is extremely difficult to predict how COVID-19 developments will impact the Japanese economy and overseas economies as well as the real estate market amid resumption of social and economic activities in phases while preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 are taken across the country and vaccination is promoted.
Despite the difficult business environment described above, we made strategic moves towards expansion of new business fields and sustainable growth by taking the current situation as an opportunity to develop our business.
As a measure to increase capital for proactive business development, we procured funds amounting to 20.4 billion yen by implementing capital increase through third-party allotment (hereinafter the "capital increase through third-party allotment") with Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (hereinafter "Chubu Electric Power") as the allotee on April 5, 2021. With the capital increase through third-party allotment resulting in Chubu Electric Power owning 51.54% of the voting rights, ES-CON JAPAN is now a consolidated subsidiary of Chubu Electric Power.
We assessed that becoming a consolidated subsidiary of Chubu Electric Power, which boasts strong corporate credit standing, through the capital increase through third-party allotment will allow diversification of fundraising methods and reduce fundraising costs by improving our creditworthiness. The move will also enable participation in large-scaleurban-development projects through further business partnerships with the Chubu Electric Power Group. This will make it possible for us to increase our corporate value still further by stabilizing and expanding our earnings base, enhancing management stability, and so forth.
In conjunction, we formulated "IDEAL to REAL 2023," the fourth medium-term management plan, for the three-year period from the fiscal year ending December 2021 through the fiscal year ending December 2023. The new medium- term management plan sets "Establishing business foundations able to withstand unexpected changes in economic conditions" and "Simultaneously changing the revenue structure and expanding business domains" as management strategies. The detailed plans are as follows.
Overview of Fourth Medium-Term Management Plan
Basic Management Strategy Policies
Establishing business foundations able to withstand unexpected changes in economic conditions Establishing business and financial standings that would be sound and enable us to maintain our fund-raising abilities under any economic conditions
Simultaneously changing the revenue structure and expanding business domains
Transforming the revenue structure from one based on flows to one based on stock by strengthening the real estate leasing business while at the same time realizing business diversification and expanding business territories
Basic Policy: Transformation and Rapid Progress Transformation
Proactive investment in long-termrevenue-generating real estate and improving the structure of the balance sheet
Transforming the focus of management from flows to stock
- 2 -
Rapid Progress
Developing synergies in the Chubu Electric Power Group
Achieving net sales of 110 billion yen and operating income of 16 billion yen (in the final fiscal year of the medium-term management plan)
3. Management Strategies
Transformation to a structure of sustained and stable revenues
Stable growth in existing core businesses through business diversification and area strategies
Growing new businesses into core businesses through business diversification and area strategies
Taking on the challenges of new business domains
Enhancing synergies within the ES-CON JAPAN Group
Expanding bases, primarily in the five largest urban areas
Enhancing synergies within the Chubu Electric Power Group
Promoting ESG initiatives
4. Performance Plan
(Unit: million yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ending
Fiscal year ending
Fiscal year ending
Dec. 2020
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
Dec. 2023
Actual
Second quarter
Full fiscal year
Plan
Plan
Actual
Plan
Net sales
77,308
24,980
80,000
98,000
110,000
Operating income
12,202
2,561
10,800
14,000
16,000
5. Management Targets
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ending
Fiscal year ending
Fiscal year ending
Dec. 2020
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
Dec. 2023
Actual
Plan
Plan
Plan
Share of profits from leasing *1
14.2%
23.0%
24.0%
26.0%
Return on equity (ROE)
21.2%
12.0%
13.0%
13.0%
Return on invested capital
6.6%
4.0%
4.0%
4.0%
(ROIC) *2
Equity ratio
25.8%
29.0%
26.0%
23.0%
Share of long-term earnings
9.5%
12.0%
14.0%
18.0%
from real estate *3
Net assets
38.6
billion yen
61.0 billion yen
66.0 billion yen
72.0 billion yen
(Note 1)
Share of profits from leasing:
Leasing segment profits ÷ Segment total profits (not including adjustments)
(Note 2)
Return on invested capital (ROIC):
After-tax operating income ÷ (Shareholders' equity + Interest-bearing liabilities)
(Note 3)
Share of long-term earnings from real estate:
Real estate generating leasing revenues recorded as non-current assets ÷ Net assets
6. Investment Plan
(Unit: million yen)
Fiscal year ending
Fiscal year ending
Fiscal year ending
3-year cumulative
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
Dec. 2023
total
Plan
Plan
Plan
Plan
Investment in revenue-
30,000
40,000
60,000
130,000
generating real estate
Investment in other
25,000
30,000
35,000
90,000
development
Gross investment
55,000
70,000
95,000
220,000
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.