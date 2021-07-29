ES CON JAPAN : 【SUMMARY】Accounts for First Two Quarters of Fiscal Year Ending December 2021

Attachment

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

Business Risks

There are no business risks that newly arose in the second quarter.

In addition, there are no significant changes in the business risks stated in the previous fiscal year's securities report.

Explanation of Operating Results

In the first two quarters, the Japanese economy is still in a harsh situation as the spread of COVID-19 infection cannot be contained. The outlook is unforeseeable, although the economy is expected to recover due to the effects of various policies and improvement in overseas economies if COVID-19 vaccination progresses smoothly.

In the real estate industry in which the ES-CON JAPAN Group operates, the real estate market showed relatively stable performance with no substantial deterioration as the policies and measures related to tackling COVID-19 and monetary easing measures continued. However, it is extremely difficult to predict how COVID-19 developments will impact the Japanese economy and overseas economies as well as the real estate market amid resumption of social and economic activities in phases while preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 are taken across the country and vaccination is promoted.

Despite the difficult business environment described above, we made strategic moves towards expansion of new business fields and sustainable growth by taking the current situation as an opportunity to develop our business.

As a measure to increase capital for proactive business development, we procured funds amounting to 20.4 billion yen by implementing capital increase through third-party allotment (hereinafter the "capital increase through third-party allotment") with Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (hereinafter "Chubu Electric Power") as the allotee on April 5, 2021. With the capital increase through third-party allotment resulting in Chubu Electric Power owning 51.54% of the voting rights, ES-CON JAPAN is now a consolidated subsidiary of Chubu Electric Power.

We assessed that becoming a consolidated subsidiary of Chubu Electric Power, which boasts strong corporate credit standing, through the capital increase through third-party allotment will allow diversification of fundraising methods and reduce fundraising costs by improving our creditworthiness. The move will also enable participation in large-scaleurban-development projects through further business partnerships with the Chubu Electric Power Group. This will make it possible for us to increase our corporate value still further by stabilizing and expanding our earnings base, enhancing management stability, and so forth.

In conjunction, we formulated "IDEAL to REAL 2023," the fourth medium-term management plan, for the three-year period from the fiscal year ending December 2021 through the fiscal year ending December 2023. The new medium- term management plan sets "Establishing business foundations able to withstand unexpected changes in economic conditions" and "Simultaneously changing the revenue structure and expanding business domains" as management strategies. The detailed plans are as follows.