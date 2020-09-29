Log in
ES : Update On Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation Of A Dormant Subsidiary - Esw Automation Pte. Ltd.

09/29/2020 | 09:45am EDT

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200410497Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

_________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE ON CREDITORS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF A DORMANT SUBSIDIARY

  • ESW AUTOMATION PTE. LTD.
    _________________________________________________________________________________

The board of directors (the "Board") of ES Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") refers to the Company's announcement dated 28 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to placing its wholly-owned subsidiary, ESW Automation Pte. Ltd. ("ESW"), under creditors' voluntary liquidation (the "Liquidation").

Further to the Announcement, the Board wishes to update that the appointed provisional liquidator of ESW for the Liquidation, Mr. Loh Chong Yong, had withdrawn his appointment and had been replaced by Mr. Yit Chee Wah of Mcmillan Woods Partners (Singapore) PAC, Insolvency License no. C1-00001-2020 c/o 165 Bukit Merah Central #04-3665 Singapore 150165, to act as the new provisional liquidator of ESW for the Liquidation.

The Board will keep shareholders of the Company updated as and when there is any material update development in the Liquidation.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

LOW CHEE WEE

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

29 September 2020

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ES Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:44:08 UTC
