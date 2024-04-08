ES Group (Holdings) Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company and provider of management and technical services. The Company's core business activities include ship building, ship repair, rig building, ship conversion & offshore structures, blasting and painting, scaffolding and pipe works business. Its segments include New building repair, and Shipping. The New building and repair segment is engaged in new building, conversion and repair of offshore and marine structures and vessels, and labor supply. The Shipping segment is engaged in ship chartering, marine supplies and related activities. The Company also involves in the engineering, procurement and construction of the 8 5metres self-propel transporter. Its ship conversion & offshore structures include bow thruster, crane tub, duck tail, forecastle block, poop block, flare tower, stern thruster and helideck. It also owns a 70,000-square meter shipyard with fabrication grounds through its subsidiary in Thailand.

Sector Shipbuilding