ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Security
ES GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED - SG2B91959363 - 5RC
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date &Time of Broadcast
08-Apr-2024 17:33:43
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG240408MEET9QNC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Low Chee Wee
Designation
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Financial Year End
31/12/2023
Event Narrative
Narrative
Narrative Text
Type
Please refer to the following
attachments for more information: -
Additional
1. Notice of Annual General Meeting
Text
("AGM")
2. Proxy Form for AGM
3. Addendum to the Notice of AGM
dated 8 April 2024
This announcement has been prepared
by the Company and its contents have
been reviewed by the Company's
Additional
sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the
Text
"Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule
226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange
Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-
ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of
Catalist.
This announcement has not been
examined or approved by the SGX-ST
and the SGX-ST assumes no
Additional
responsibility for the contents of this
Text
announcement, including the
correctness of any of the statements
or opinions made or reports contained
in this announcement.
The contact person for the Sponsor is
Additional
Ms Goh Mei Xian, Director, ZICO Capital
Text
Pte. Ltd. at 77 Robinson Road, #06-03
Robinson 77, Singapore 068896,
telephone (65) 6636 4201.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
30/04/2024 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date
28/04/2024 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Place
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting
10 Kwong Min Road, Singapore
Venue
628712
Attachments
1. Notice of AGM.pdf
2. Proxy Form.pdf
3. ES Group Addendum - SBB Mandate.pdf
Total size =724K MB
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ES Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 09:41:06 UTC.